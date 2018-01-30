Patriots coaching trio approaches final stand in SB LII

It seems as though New England's system -- the Patriot Way -- will produce two more star coordinators. But with Belichick currently at age 65, it's fair to wonder if this will be the last duo to emerge from his tree. Then again, New England tends to identify and cultivate talent better than any other franchise in the NFL (Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop did a wonderful job tackling that subject in his Super Bowl LII preview piece). While we watch Brady closer than ever as he challenges the limitations of age, we'd also be wise to follow those who replace McDaniels and Patricia.