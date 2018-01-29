Tom Brady: Any team would want Josh McDaniels

If Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is looking forward to the next chapter in his coaching career, his quarterback hasn't noticed.

"It's interesting. He and I have been so in the moment," Brady told NFL Network's Willie McGinest at Super Bowl LII Opening Night. "We haven't talked too much about the future and his plans and so forth. I know there's always been a lot of opportunity for him."

After turning down interested suitors in previous years, McDaniels is expected to accept the Colts' head coaching offer after Super Bowl LII, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has reported.

McDaniels' stellar work with Brady bodes well for the future of Andrew Luck, an exceptionally talented quarterback at a crossroads in his career.

"He's a great coach," Brady added. "He should get a lot of opportunities because when you're a great coach, that's what you get. Any team would want him to be the leader of the organization."

Much like former Falcons playcaller Kyle Shanahan at this time last year, though, McDaniels will have his full powers of concentration on his Super Bowl opponent this week.

"If this is our last game together, we're going to try to make the best of it," Brady vowed. "So we need to create another special memory but that's going to take a win. That's going to be tough to come by."

A victory over the Eagles would provide McDaniels with the parting gift of a sixth Super Bowl ring as Patriots assistant coach. That would go a long way toward commanding respect in the Indianapolis locker room as he embarks on his opportunity for head-coaching redemption.