Patriots CB Jason McCourty revels in all aspects of fatherhood

"We had played in Houston. We had a tough game and we lost in overtime," he said. "I had a good game, but I remember being on the plane ride feeling awful. Then I got home and walked in the door, my daughter was around 2 at the time, and as soon as the door opened she came running, yelling, 'Daddy, Daddy, Daddy, Daddy!' In that moment, I didn't even think about the game. She had no idea the day I had; she was just so happy to see me. That put things in a different perspective. I love this game and put a lot into it, but there's bigger things.