Browns trade veteran CB Jason McCourty to Patriots

Cleveland's constantly churning roster continues to add and drop names at a fever pitch.

The Browns on Thursday traded away veteran cornerback Jason McCourty and a 2018 seventh-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for New England's 2018 sixth-round pick.

The move reunites Jason with his twin brother, Devin McCourty, a longtime defensive back for the Patriots.

Thursday's swap marks the second offseason trade between the teams after the Browns sent run-stuffing defensive lineman Danny Shelton to Foxborough in exchange for a third-round selection in 2019.

In New England, the 30-year-old McCourty will join a Patriots cornerback room that includes Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones and Ryan Lewis.

In Cleveland, new general manager John Dorsey and his cadre of front-office handlers are rebuilding both sides of the ball with their own hand-picked players. After trading for cornerback-turned-safety Damarious Randall, the Browns signed free-agent cover men T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell. With Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Jamar Taylor still in the mix, Cleveland opted to move on from the 30-year-old McCourty.

Cleveland itâs been real! I wish nothing but the best to the guys in that locker room! Thank you to the Haslamâs and the organization for giving me the opportunity to lead and do what I love last season! #DawgPound (J-Mac) pic.twitter.com/exDm7SvWuB â Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 15, 2018

McCourty was arguably the team's best corner last season, appearing in 14 games and grading as the league's 17th best player at his position.

Today, McCourty goes from a team that failed to win a game in 2017 to a bona fide Super Bowl contender housing a family member on the roster. Not a bad deal.