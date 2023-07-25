Patriots CB Jack Jones expected to practice during training camp amid legal issues

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is expected to participate in training camp practice amid his current legal situation, New England head coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Tuesday.

"Yeah, Jack will be out there," Belichick said. "It's a legal situation that I can't comment on, that's ongoing."

Jones pleaded not guilty during a June 20 arraignment following his arrest on gun charges stemming from a June 17 incident at Logan International Airport. Jones currently is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 18.

Jones was found with two firearms in his carry-on luggage, according to Massachusetts State Police. He was charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

The Patriots, at the time of the arrest, released a statement that they were aware of the incident but declined further comment. Belichick told reporters on Tuesday that he "can't talk about" the situation due to the legal nature of Jones' situation.