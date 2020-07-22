Patriots Cam Newton, Julian Edelman hold throwing session

Edelman becomes the latest Pats receiver to get a throwing session in with the new quarterback, following the likes of Mohamed Sanu, N'Keal Harry and others. Edelman previously welcomed Newton to New England by paying homage to the QB's unique font usage.

The rapport between Edelman and Newton will be key since offseason workouts were scrapped, and the beginning of training camp might not include many group pigskin-tossing sessions. Newton should be in the driver's seat to win the Pats starting gig if he can stay healthy.