Patriots announce no fans at Gillette Stadium through end of September

Add the Patriots to the list of clubs that will play without a crowd for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, New England announced that fans will not be allowed inside of Gillette Stadium at least through the end of September due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the season opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 13 and the Sept. 27 matchup against the Raiders will be held without spectators.

Per the team's statement, the decision was made following a consultation between the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board and stadium officials. "Gillette Stadium fully supports the state's position and this decision in the interest of public safety," the statement read in part. "We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season."

The announcement will also impact the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer. The club is set to play three matches at the stadium on Aug. 20 and 29, and Sept. 2.