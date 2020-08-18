Around the NFL

Patriots announce no fans at Gillette Stadium through end of September

Published: Aug 18, 2020 at 04:02 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Add the Patriots to the list of clubs that will play without a crowd for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, New England announced that fans will not be allowed inside of Gillette Stadium at least through the end of September due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the season opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 13 and the Sept. 27 matchup against the Raiders will be held without spectators.

Per the team's statement, the decision was made following a consultation between the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board and stadium officials. "Gillette Stadium fully supports the state's position and this decision in the interest of public safety," the statement read in part. "We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season."

The announcement will also impact the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer. The club is set to play three matches at the stadium on Aug. 20 and 29, and Sept. 2.

The Pats news comes a few hours after the Titans made a similar announcement. The Falcons announced on Monday they also won't have fans next month.

Related Content

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws a pass during an NFL football camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
news

Cordarrelle Patterson sees 'whole new player' in Mitchell Trubisky

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is receiving high praise from his teammates. Why running back Cordarrelle Patterson says he looks like a whole new player.
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku runs after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

David Njoku wants to be with Cleveland Browns 'long term'

Browns tight end David Njoku tried to avoid questions regarding his request for a trade. He told reporters he wants to continue playing in Cleveland for now.
Drew Pearson, Tom Flores selected as finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2021
news

Drew Pearson, Tom Flores selected as finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Cowboys great Drew Pearson and former Raiders coach Tom Flores have been selected as the senior and coach finalists, respectively, for the Class of 2021.
New Orleans Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Saints' Andrus Peat suffers broken thumb, timetable to return unclear

The New Orleans Saints offensive line has took a huge hit. Left guard Andrus Peat suffered a broken thumb, Ian Rapoport reported.
Fans watch the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs play in Nissan Stadium during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
news

Titans' home opener will be held without fans

The Tennessee Titans' home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Artie Burns is done for the season. A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins are not practicing. Keep track of Tuesday's injury and roster news right here.
Lions TE T.J. Hockenson still dealing with ankle injury that ended rookie season
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson still dealing with ankle injury that ended rookie season

Detroit Lions former first-round pick T.J. Hockenson ended his rookie campaign on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The issue continues to linger months later.
Mike McCarthy: Gerald McCoy's injury 'makes you sick on a personal level'
news

Mike McCarthy: Gerald McCoy's injury 'makes you sick on a personal level'

Gerald McCoy went down in a heap during the early portion of Cowboys practice on Monday holding his right leg. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy had a guttural reaction to seeing the injury in the first padded practice.
Injured Eagles Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave could be ready by Week 1
news

Injured Eagles Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave could be ready by Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles have hope injured defensive linemen Derek Barnett (ankle) and Javon Hargrave (pectoral) are back for the start of the regular season.
Jets rookie OT Mekhi Becton 'made himself known' at first padded practice
news

Jets rookie OT Mekhi Becton 'made himself known' at first padded practice

New York Jets rookie LT Mekhi Becton's presence is being felt on both sides of the ball after the first padded practice of training camp.
Eagles impressed with 'explosive' rookie WR Jalen Reagor
news

Eagles impressed with 'explosive' rookie WR Jalen Reagor

Jalen Reagor was a surprise first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft, but rookie wideout is making an impression after the first padded practice of training camp.
