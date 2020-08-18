Titans' home opener will be held without fans

The Tennessee Titans announced their home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20 will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill made the announcement on Tuesday during Nashville Mayor John Cooper's daily COVID-19 press conference.

"There's certainly no denying that we wish we would be opening our home schedule on Sept. 20 in front of fans," Nihill stated. "NFL football is a game meant to be played in front of a loud, cheering crowd and no one desires that outcome more than us. However, these are not normal times and as civic leaders in this great city, we understand and support Mayor Cooper and Metro Nashville Public Health Department's decision today to delay welcoming fans into Nissan Stadium."

The team has been working with local health experts over the past several months to build the Titans Safe Stadium plan to provide the safest experience for fans attending games should local authorities permit.

Highlights of the plan include mandatory face coverings, socially-distant seating, contactless faucets, hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium, individually-wrapped food and many other health and safety precautions.