Around the NFL

Patrick Peterson aims to be with Cardinals 'for years'

Published: Oct 24, 2018 at 07:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals insisted all along they weren't trading Patrick Peterson.

The All-Pro cornerback is back on board with that plan.

After reports suggested that PP asked to be traded before the Oct. 30 deadline, Peterson tweeted Wednesday that he's "focused on being part of the solution and heling us turn this around."

In the statement, Peterson acknowledges he's frustrated with how the season has gone and doesn't refute the report that he'd asked to be shipped to a contender.

"I'm sorry that I had to take away from this game week but it is what it is," Peterson later added in comments to reporters, per ESPN.com. "I'm ready to move forward. My teammates are ready to move forward."

Trading the lockdown corner never seemed to be in the Cards playbook, however.

Owner Michael Bidwill emphatically shot down the idea to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport last week.

"I've seen the speculation. But it's not happening. Not happening," Bidwill said.

Likewise, coach Steve Wilks said Monday, "We're not trading Patrick. That's out of the question."

At 1-6, the Cardinals are off to a rocky start and look closer to the No. 1 overall selection than a playoff spot. Yet, Peterson remains one of the best players at his position and quarterbacks continue to shy away from throwing his direction.

After 2018, the 28-year-old corner will have two years left on his contract with cap hits of about $11.8 million and $13.1 million, respectively, in 2019 and 2020.

The Cardinals want to keep their defensive leader around to help as the offense grows around Josh Rosen. Now Peterson is also cool with that plan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby undergoes cleanup surgery on left knee

Raiders Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby underwent surgery to address a bursa issue in his left knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Mike McCarthy to return as head coach of Cowboys in 2024

Mike McCarthy will return as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday night. 
news

Mike McCarthy, Cowboys staff operating at status quo as decision looms

After a 48-32 loss in the wild-card round to the Packers, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff are operating at status quo conducting exit interviews with players and coaches, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

Players offer support for Nick Sirianni as Eagles conduct exit interviews

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni expected to present plan to owner Jeffery Lurie before decision on future is made.
news

New Patriots HC Jerod Mayo in introduction: I'm 'not trying' to be Bill Belichick

Jerod Mayo was introduced as the new head coach of the New England Patriots, but made it clear that though he respects his time playing for and coaching under Bill Belichick, he's not trying to be Bill, he's going to be Jerod. 
news

Saints GM on decision to retain HC Dennis Allen: Bill Belichick, Tom Landry struggled at beginning 

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis invoked the names of multiple Hall of Fame head coaches to explain the decision to retain Dennis Allen as head coach for the 2024 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce on retirement: Will announce decision on future 'when it's time'

Though it appeared Jason Kelce's NFL career had come to a close after 13 seasons, he is not making the decision official just yet. The veteran Philadelphia Eagles center said Wednesday on his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that he has not made a decision on the future of his NFL playing career, despite what earlier reports had indicated.
news

Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles: Buccaneers have 'gotten stronger' since Week 6 loss to Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' postseason revenge tour hits Motown for the Divisional Round. Head coach Todd Bowles' club avenged an early season thumping at the hands of Philadelphia by embarrassing the Eagles in the Wild Card round. The Bucs will get another shot at revenging a regular season loss Sunday against the Lions.
news

Ravens defense ready to face 'a whole different' C.J. Stroud than the one they saw in Week 1 

The Baltimore Ravens gave C.J. Stroud a rude welcome to his NFL career in Week 1, blasting the rookie QB making his first start and routing the Houston Texans 25-9 at M&T Bank Stadium. Since then, all Stroud has done is scorch defenses. Ravens defenders know they will face a much different Stroud than the one they battered in Week 1.
news

Buffalo bracing for more heavy snow with lake-effect warning in place ahead of Sunday's Bills-Chiefs showdown

After having their Super Wild Card win over the Steelers moved from Sunday to Monday due to heavy snowstorms, the region is set to get battered again this week. 
news

Browns make assistant coaching changes following playoff run

The Browns have fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney will not be retained, while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains under contract with no final decision made, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 