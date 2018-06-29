Patrick Mahomes set to break out? Jimmy Garoppolo overrated?

But Reid is the perfect coach for Mahomes -- and he has assembled a supporting cast around his second-year QB that should help him thrive as a starter. The Chiefs' receiving corps features a bevy of playmakers with the kind of speed and explosiveness to take advantage of No. 15's big arm in a vertical passing game. Not to mention, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce excel as catch-and-run specialists with the kind of running skills that can make Kansas City's screen game downright scary. With Reid adept at teaching quarterbacks to play the game the right way (see: Favre, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Alex Smith, among others), it is quite possible that Mahomes grows into the spectacular playmaker that many envisioned when he entered the league a season ago.