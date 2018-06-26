Ramsey: Jimmy Garoppolo isn't 'Top 100' worthy yet

Sixteen quarterbacks made the NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2018, a list voted on annually by players around the league.
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, however, doesn't believe Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who ranked No. 90, should have made it.
"Not yet, not yet," Ramsey told Kurt Warner and Michael Irvin during a recent appearance on the NFL Network. "What he play -- five games?
"He has good potential. I think he'll be a good player, but off my experience in playing him, it was a lot of scheme stuff. It wasn't like he was just dicing us up. It was a lot of scheme stuff."
Ramsey saw Garoppolo in Week 16 of the 2017 season, and Garoppolo led the 49ers to a win by completing 21 of 30 passes for 242 yard and two touchdowns against an interception, adding 3 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Still, Ramsey didn't appear too impressed and defenses could be better prepared to face the San Francisco signal-caller going forward.
"Nobody had a scheme on him [in 2017]," Ramsey said. "There was not a lot of film out on him."
Warner agreed.
"And that is a big deal," the Hall of Fame quarterback said. "That's a big deal when they know your strengths and weaknesses and how to attack them."
Garoppolo enjoyed success in 2017, going 5-0 as a starter and passing for 1,560 yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions. San Francisco was sold on Garoppolo as the team's future and rewarded him with a five-year deal worth $137.5 million during the offseason.
Irvin is apparently also convinced the 49ers did the right thing.
"It's a small sample size that [Garoppolo] has, but I tell you what, it's a pretty shiny sample size," Irvin said. "To go 5-0, and then get that big number he got in the offseason, so I'm happy for him."
