Patrick Mahomes practicing ridiculous plays in video

Apr 09, 2020
Maniacal coaches are often credited with preparing for any situation, any eventuality.

It should be noted more that players, too, train for just about every situation they might be thrust into during the heat of battle.

During one "Sunday Night Football" game, NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth, in a state of disbelief at a particularly ridiculous Patrick Mahomes play, said: "I don't know what sort of flexibility drills he does or was born with or whatever the case, that's unbelievable..."

Known for making ludicrous plays every week, from no-look passes, to side-arm flings with perfect precision, to pin-point heaves off his back foot, to lasers on the run that sneak between four defenders, Mahomes is a magician.

His magic, however, is honed.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl MVP posted a video with some of his preposterous plays spliced with workout drills in which he's practicing for just those situations.

Preparation=Success

The fun video is just a reminder that the best athletes might own natural talent, but they are also incessant about practicing all aspects of the game, even those that might seem off-the-cuff.

As the old saying goes, those who fail to prepare are preparing to fail. Those who couple natural gifts with leaving no stone unturned in their preparation will own the greatest odds of success.

