Patrick Mahomes on players' video: Why not use my platform?

"Every decision you make, there's going to be positive and negative," Mahomes added, via The Athletic's Nate Taylor. "I believe my statement and the video. That stuff needed to be said. We believe that Black Lives Matter. It's been great to find the support from the Chiefs. I've talked to [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell."

Mahomes' act was one of courage, strengthened by the participation and support of his fellow NFL stars. With so many notable faces appearing in the video, it was impossible to ignore, and rightfully so. Goodell posted a video the next day stating the league admits it was wrong "for not listening to NFL players earlier" and encourages "all to speak out and peacefully protest."

"I'm blessed to have this platform. Why not use it?" Mahomes said.

Mathieu said he didn't know it would have the impact that it did, per Palmer.

"I think our social responsibility goes far beyond the football field," Mathieu said. "We can have a true impact in our communities and we can help people. ... For us, it's about owning that and doing it the right way."

Such action starts with educating people, Mathieu said, adding he can help with by making positive efforts in the area of voter registration. Mahomes, Mathieu and others intend to meet with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and president Mark Donovan to start to figure out how they can make a change locally with voter registration, per Palmer. The goal is, Mahomes said, to give as many people as possible the ability to vote and effect change.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid voiced his support for Mahomes and Mathieu to reporters.

"I'm so fired up by our younger generation," Reid said, via Taylor. "I just think we have this country and these kids know how great this country is -- and they just want to make it better.

Reid added: "Black Lives Matter. They absolutely matter. I appreciate Patrick and Tyrann for what they did and standing up in making a statement."

Mahomes hopes those watching him will follow his and his fellow NFL stars' lead.