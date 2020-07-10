Patrick Mahomes: 'No slowing down' for Andy Reid -- or Chiefs

"I mean, that man can do anything. That man can do anything. He's still getting there at 4 a.m. and doing the same thing he did that got him there," Mahomes said in an interview that will air on Friday night's NFL Total Access, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. "I talked to him, he said he has no slowing down. He's excited for the future ahead. I promise you he's still coming up with several, several plays every single day."

The Chiefs have had two stellar seasons with Mahomes as a starter, the most recent of which culminated in a Super Bowl victory over the 49ers in Miami. During that brief, though brilliant, run, the Chiefs lead the NFL with 31.8 points per game, Mahomes having tossed an all-time-best 76 touchdowns in his first 31 starts.

It's not just because of Mahomes, though, that the Chiefs are successful. The reigning Super Bowl MVP believes it's due to Reid and his staff playing not only to Mahomes' strengths, but that of his all-star supporting cast, as well.

"I think that's a tribute to the coaches and them playing to the strengths of their players," he said. "And I think coach Reid does a great job of that, of playing to the strengths of all of us. Not just me, but [Travis] Kelce and Tyreek [Hill] and Sammy [Watkins] and all those guys. He plays to our strengths and if you look across the league, it's not every single offense is the same. You see offenses like Baltimore, you see offenses like ours, you see San Francisco. All these offenses are playing to the strengths of their players and I feel like that's why you see the success that the offenses are having of late."

Keeping the aforementioned arsenal around in K.C. was a prevailing reason for the structure of Mahomes' deal, a nod to the future and what can and hopefully will be continuing to take precedent in the young signal-caller's thought process.

"I know that the team that I'm on is the reason why that we have the success that we have," Mahomes said. "I mean, we have a lot of great players around me and we've built a great culture. So I'm just excited to have the flexibility in my contract to be able to keep those guys around me and try to build something and try to do something special. You want to have those memories of you did it the right way and you had the right guys around you the entire time."

On Friday, however, with scenic Lake Tahoe behind him, the magnificent Mahomes was looking forward to competition on the links, where he'll be grouped with Kelce and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley at the American Century Championship golf tournament, which runs through Sunday.

"It's gonna be funny, I just hope they're not talking when I'm swinging," Mahomes said. "At least just let me finish the swing first and then we can get back to the trash-talking."