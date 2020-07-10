Around the NFL

Friday, Jul 10, 2020 02:58 PM

Patrick Mahomes: 'No slowing down' for Andy Reid -- or Chiefs

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Looking ahead in the NFL world has never been quite like it is in today's landscape.

However, in the case of Patrick Mahomes -- fresh off signing a blockbuster 10-year, $450 million extension -- and the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs, keeping an eye toward the future is just what they're focused on.

That entails Mahomes' deal and the flexibility it allows, but also the future of his head coach, the 62-year-young coach and offensive guru of the Chiefs.

As it relates to Reid, Mahomes clearly has the confidence in and appreciation of the Tommy Bahama poster boy now and going forward.

"I mean, that man can do anything. That man can do anything. He's still getting there at 4 a.m. and doing the same thing he did that got him there," Mahomes said in an interview that will air on Friday night's NFL Total Access, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. "I talked to him, he said he has no slowing down. He's excited for the future ahead. I promise you he's still coming up with several, several plays every single day."

The Chiefs have had two stellar seasons with Mahomes as a starter, the most recent of which culminated in a Super Bowl victory over the 49ers in Miami. During that brief, though brilliant, run, the Chiefs lead the NFL with 31.8 points per game, Mahomes having tossed an all-time-best 76 touchdowns in his first 31 starts.

It's not just because of Mahomes, though, that the Chiefs are successful. The reigning Super Bowl MVP believes it's due to Reid and his staff playing not only to Mahomes' strengths, but that of his all-star supporting cast, as well.

"I think that's a tribute to the coaches and them playing to the strengths of their players," he said. "And I think coach Reid does a great job of that, of playing to the strengths of all of us. Not just me, but [Travis] Kelce and Tyreek [Hill] and Sammy [Watkins] and all those guys. He plays to our strengths and if you look across the league, it's not every single offense is the same. You see offenses like Baltimore, you see offenses like ours, you see San Francisco. All these offenses are playing to the strengths of their players and I feel like that's why you see the success that the offenses are having of late."

Keeping the aforementioned arsenal around in K.C. was a prevailing reason for the structure of Mahomes' deal, a nod to the future and what can and hopefully will be continuing to take precedent in the young signal-caller's thought process.

"I know that the team that I'm on is the reason why that we have the success that we have," Mahomes said. "I mean, we have a lot of great players around me and we've built a great culture. So I'm just excited to have the flexibility in my contract to be able to keep those guys around me and try to build something and try to do something special. You want to have those memories of you did it the right way and you had the right guys around you the entire time."

On Friday, however, with scenic Lake Tahoe behind him, the magnificent Mahomes was looking forward to competition on the links, where he'll be grouped with Kelce and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley at the American Century Championship golf tournament, which runs through Sunday.

"It's gonna be funny, I just hope they're not talking when I'm swinging," Mahomes said. "At least just let me finish the swing first and then we can get back to the trash-talking."

Mahomes' interview will air on tonight's edition of NFL Total Access, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

Related Content

General overall view of the Allegiant Stadium construction site, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV football teams. (Kirby Lee via AP)
news

Jon Gruden on Allegiant Stadium: 'Greatest thing I've ever seen'

The Raiders coach gives thanks and a pep talk to workers at Allegiant Stadium, which he says looks "freaking awesome."
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) runs in pursuit during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 39-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

'True challenge' awaits Barr, Vikings D after offseason changes

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr noted that building communication will be harder this year but that he has faith coach Mike Zimmer and his staff will help speed up the process once training camp opens. 
N.J. governor: Giants, Jets wouldn't need to quarantine before camp
news

N.J. governor: Giants, Jets wouldn't need to quarantine before camp

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy's Friday announcement that the state's quarantine rule provides some leeway for those whose travel has been deemed essential has opened the door for the possibility that the Giants and Jets players and staffs will not have to isolate for 14 days prior to the start of training camp later this month.
Lions RB D'Andre Swift ready to battle Kerryon 'full force' for snaps
news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift ready to battle Kerryon 'full force' for snaps

Detroit drafted multifaceted Georgia product D'Andre Swift in the second round to bolster a running back crew that has lacked pizzazz when incumbent starter Kerryon Johnson has gone down with knee injuries.

Pats' Cam Newton meets up with N'Keal Harry for throwing session
news

Pats' Cam Newton meets up with N'Keal Harry for throwing session

Cam Newton continues to make the rounds working with new teammates. The New England Patriots quarterback was spotted tossing the football with N'Keal Harry in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Laviska Shenault Jr. during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
news

Jaguars sign rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially locked in four of the their twelve selections in the 2020 NFL Draft after signing second-round wide receiver Laviska Shenault.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
news

Vrabel urges patience for Derrick Henry's long-term contract

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel appeared on NFL NOW on Thursday morning to discuss running back Derrick Henry's impending contract situation.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson pose for photographers after swapping jerseys after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 41-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Proposed NFL game-day protocols include postgame restrictions

In what will be long list of ways the NFL will be looking different in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that normal postgame activities including player interactions and jersey swaps will not be allowed this upcoming season, if proposed game-day protocols are agreed to.
Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum
news

Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum

In response to DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts this week, Julian Edelman, one of the few active Jewish NFL players, had a proposition: The two wide receivers help educate each other.
FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear
news

FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear

Free-agent running back Lamar Miller is getting up to speed ahead of the 2020 season.

The former Houston Texans starting RB, who missed all of the 2019 campaign with a torn ACL, posted a video running and cutting. 
Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987
news

Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987

Cam Newton will be just the fourth player to wear the number for New England in a regular-season game and the first non-kicker. No Pats player has sported No. 1 since Tony Franklin in 1987.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL