Patrick Mahomes: Mecole Hardman 'doesn't have to be Tyreek Hill' for Chiefs offense to soar

The trade of Tyreek Hill to Miami opens the door in Kansas City for a new alpha in the receiving corps.

The additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will help paper over the loss of the speedy Hill, but the Chiefs also need former second-round pick Mecole Hardman to make a leap in Year 4.

"The one nice thing is we know what Mecole can do," coach Andy Reid said Monday. "We have a lot of confidence in what he can do. He's coming off a good year. He's got to continue to grow here over the next couple years here. Mecole has the speed like a Tyreek had, different player, but like what Tyreek had. He gives you a nice skillset there with the speed and quickness and ability to run when the ball is in his hands. He's a very aggressive runner when the ball is in his hands. You find ways to do that in a variety of different ways."

The only games in the past three seasons that Hill missed due to injury were early in Hardman's rookie season (Weeks 2-5), so there isn't a great comparison in how the former Georgia receiver has performed sans Hill in the lineup.

In three seasons in K.C., Hardman has generated 1,791 yards on 126 receptions with 12 touchdowns. Last year he netted a career-high 59 catches for 693 yards with two scores.