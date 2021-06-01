Patrick Mahomes: Aaron Rodgers joining AFC West would be 'awesome'

As the offseason rumors surrounding ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ continue to putter, the most hotly discussed destinations for the NFL MVP -- if the Green Bay Packers actually were to trade the quarterback -- have been the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Such a massive, landscape-altering trade would pit Rodgers against ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ in the AFC West. The Chiefs have won five straight division titles, including each year with Mahomes under center. Adding Rodgers to the division would be the biggest threat to the throne.

During his first annual 15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic, Mahomes told Bleacher Report's Kayla Nicole battling Rodgers twice a year would be fun.

"Obviously, it'd be awesome," Mahomes said. "To have that challenge ... two times a year, every single year would be a great, great opportunity. I mean, he's a heck of a football player. He's been doing it for a long time that I've watched play and learned a lot from. But definitely, if he came to the AFC West, it would just make it a little tougher for us, but we're up to the challenge."

Adding Rodgers to the AFC West mix would make it harder for Mahomes to hit his goal of going 20-0.