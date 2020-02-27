Patricia calls Matthew Stafford trade rumors 'comical'

"It's comical, kind of, to me, to be honest with you. Not interested in doing any of that. There's no conversation of that whatsoever," Patricia said to Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager. "In fact, I was away, I was actually at my college -- yeah, the Mighty Engineers -- and I was back there when that news broke and I'm looking at my phone, I'm like 'What is going on?' and 'Who is this guy?' and 'Who put this out there?' It was really confusing so just one of those things that, for me, I kind of laugh at 'cause it's not even a conversation."