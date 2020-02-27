Around the NFL

Patricia calls Matthew Stafford trade rumors 'comical'

Published: Feb 27, 2020 at 02:47 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Wielding the third overall pick will give the Detroit Lions the power to choose from a plethora of top-notch prospects come April.

Two weeks ago, general manager Bob Quinn dismissed the report that franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford would be traded, a move that, in theory, would open the door for Detroit to draft a QB with that pick. At the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, coach Matt Patricia doubled down on that notion and wrote the rumor off as a joke of the highest degree.

"It's comical, kind of, to me, to be honest with you. Not interested in doing any of that. There's no conversation of that whatsoever," Patricia said to Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager. "In fact, I was away, I was actually at my college -- yeah, the Mighty Engineers -- and I was back there when that news broke and I'm looking at my phone, I'm like 'What is going on?' and 'Who is this guy?' and 'Who put this out there?' It was really confusing so just one of those things that, for me, I kind of laugh at 'cause it's not even a conversation."

Added Patricia, "Honestly, Matt Stafford, I love the guy. He's one of the reasons I came to Detroit when I was looking at different jobs and opportunities and an opportunity to work with a guy like Matthew Stafford, for me, I mean, there's no question."

Stafford was in the midst of one of his best seasons in 2019 before a back injury forced him to miss the final eight games; the team was 3-4-1 with him under center. On Tuesday, Quinn provided an update on his health, saying Stafford is "feeling really good" and is expected to be "full-go" for offseason workouts.

The Lions are in prime position to use their top-3 pick on an exceptional young talent that can plug a hole along their lineup. As of right now, that player is not expected to be cut from the QB cloth.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington RB Antonio Gibson still working through turf toe injury

﻿Antonio Gibson﻿ missed two December games in 2020 due to a turf toe issue. The Washington running back continues to deal with the lingering effects of that injury.
news

Bruce Arians asked Tom Brady to scout WRs ahead of 2021 draft

Does the G.O.A.T. have a future in the front office? If this offseason is any indication, the answer could be closer to yes than anyone might imagine.
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign All-Pro return specialist Pharoh Cooper 

Jacksonvile is adding a former Pro Bowl special teamer to its roster. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Chargers OC Joe Lombardi predicts big year for WR Mike Williams

New Los Angeles offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi plans to borrow heavily from Sean Payton's Saints offense, which should bode well for receiver Mike Williams.
news

Ravens plan to use Lamar Jackson under center more in 2021

Part of Baltimore's development plan with ﻿former MVP Lamar Jackson﻿ includes getting the quarterback under center more often in 2021. OC Greg Roman recently explained the new approach.
news

Carolina Panthers moving Jeremy Chinn to safety

﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting last season while being listed as a linebacker. The Carolina Panthers want to move the playmaking defender to a full-time safety role.
news

Titans OC Downing 'fired up' about potential at WR despite Julio Jones trade rumors

New Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing inherits a wide receiving corps that is rumored to trade for Julio Jones, but the coach still excited for the pass-catchers currently on the roster.
news

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs leaving rookie year 'in the past'

Henry Ruggs III and his blinding speed had Raiders rooters excited in 2020, but the Alabama product fell short of expectations. Now, Ruggs is ready to leave his rookie campaign behind him and "assume a bigger role."
news

Back to Boston: Former NFL WR Chris Hogan makes Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons roster

Former Bills, Patriots, Panthers and Jets receiver Chris Hogan has made the Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons 25-man roster. 
news

Bears QB Andy Dalton: 'My mindset didn't change just because they drafted Justin' Fields

Having signed for just one season with the Bears, Andy Dalton knew the state of affairs at hand was that he was coming in to start for 2021 and beyond that was a mystery to be solved only by time. Thus, when Chicago traded up for Justin Fields, Dalton's approach and focus remained unaltered.
news

Roundup: Packers sign first-round CB Eric Stokes

Green Bay has inked its first-round pick to his rookie contract, while Minnesota's first-round pick, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, missed Wednesday's practice for precautionary reasons stemming from his core muscle surgery. 
news

A.J. Dillon believes Packers could have 'the best running back tandem in the NFL'

The Packers' backfield became thinner by one contributor this offseason, yet a returning runner believes that might open the door for the formation of a premier duo. "I think we can be the best running back tandem in the NFL," A.J. Dillon said.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW