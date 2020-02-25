Stafford expected to be full-go for Lions workouts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Detroit Lions continue to insist Matthew Stafford isn't getting traded. Instead, they're planning on the quarterback to be fully healthy this offseason.

General manager Bob Quinn said the Lions anticipate Stafford being full-go for offseason workouts after the QB missed the final eight games of the season due to a back injury.

"Matthew's feeling good," Quinn said Tuesday. "Talked to Matthew a week or two ago, and he's feeling really good. Training full, and he'll be full-go for offseason program."

The Lions brass reiterated during a meeting with beat writers they don't plan to trade Stafford, doubling down on the 100 percent false comments about previous rumors.

Stafford was enjoying a resurgence for the first half of the season, he was on pace for 38 TDs and nearly 5,000 yards before the back injury knocked him out. With Detroit in the midst of a massive losing streak, the Lions shut down Stafford for the balance of the season rather than bringing him back to a losing cause.

Quinn expects Stafford to bounce back in 2020 now that the QB will be healthy.

"In my opinion, when you're a quarterback, your prime is your late 20s into early 30s," he said. "That's your prime because you take the first part of your career, and you're working on all those other things. And as we saw, how did Matthew play when he was out there? I think everyone would agree he played really good. So that's what we're expecting when he comes back."

The GM added there are no long-term concerns about Stafford's back.

"No, he's going to be good," Quinn said.

Quinn added during the session with beat reporters that everything is on the table in terms of corner Darius Slay -- either trading or extension -- and trade talks have occurred, but nothing is imminent, per Tim Twentyman of the team's official website.