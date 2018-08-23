Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt named HOF contributor finalists

Installed as Schramm's personnel director, Brandt and longtime head coach Tom Landry transformed the Cowboys from an expansion outfit to a long-running NFC dynasty. Bringing the scouting profession out of primitive times, Brandt not only developed an extensive network of informants among the college ranks but also pioneered the use of computers to refine the process. Along the way, he also popularized the use of psychologic tests, initiated the search for prospects outside of the United States and Canada and searched for potential football stars in other sports.