Around the NFL

Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt named HOF contributor finalists

Published: Aug 23, 2018 at 07:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Cowboys personnel maven Gil Brandt are one step closer to joining the NFL's ultimate pantheon.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday that Bowlen and Brandt have been nominated as contributor finalists for the Class of 2019. The contributor category recognizes "individuals who made outstanding contributions to professional football in capacities other than playing or coaching."

Recent inductees as contributors include longtime general manager Bobby Beathard, current Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

Bowlen and Brandt join former Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson, who was recently selected as a senior finalist. The Hall of Fame's full selection committee will vote on that trio -- along with 15 modern-era finalists -- on Feb. 2 at the Super Bowl festivities in Atlanta. Each candidate must receive 80 percent of the committee's votes in order to be inducted.

The nominations of Bowlen and Brandt are part of a recent push by the NFL to recognize more contributors such as longtime scouts, general managers, personnel executives and owners. Before the bylaws changed four years ago, contributors were voted in the same class as modern-era players.

Since purchasing the Broncos in 1984, Bowlen has been one of the NFL's most accomplished owners. Over that 34-year span, Denver boasts the league's best home winning percentage (.721) and the second-best percentage overall (.603). Bowlen is the only owner ever to achieve 300 victories during his first 30 seasons. Robert Kraft of the Patriots is the sole owner in NFL history with more Super Bowl appearances (nine) than Bowlen's seven.

Perhaps most telling, the Broncos are the lone NFL organization to avoid back-to-back losing seasons during Bowlen's four decades overseeing the operation.

A battle with Alzheimer's disease forced him to cede day-to-day control to CEO Joe Ellis in July of 2014. A year later, Bowlen was unanimously elected as the 28th member of the Broncos Ring of Fame, which he founded upon acquiring the team.

"We're absolutely thrilled for Pat and the entire Bowlen family," Ellis said in a statement. "There's no question that Pat elevated the NFL, the Broncos and our region over the last three decades. He's always had such modesty and humility, but he's incredibly deserving of this selection and we appreciate the contributor committee nominating him. It's very special to see Pat take such a significant step toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

One of pro football's original "draftniks," Brandt obsessed over NFL prospects as a student at the University of Wisconsin in the early 1950s. He would eventually spring forth from the same storied Los Angeles Rams scouting tree that produced legendary NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle and original Dallas Cowboys president Tex Schramm.

Installed as Schramm's personnel director, Brandt and longtime head coach Tom Landry transformed the Cowboys from an expansion outfit to a long-running NFC dynasty. Bringing the scouting profession out of primitive times, Brandt not only developed an extensive network of informants among the college ranks but also pioneered the use of computers to refine the process. Along the way, he also popularized the use of psychologic tests, initiated the search for prospects outside of the United States and Canada and searched for potential football stars in other sports.

As the architect of a franchise that generated five Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl titles during his 29 years, Brandt's fingerprints all over the Cowboys' iconic "America's Team" moniker that caught on with even casual fans by the late 1970s. During the height of his success, Dallas registered an NFL-record 20 consecutive winning seasons (1966-1985), earning 18 trips to the postseason in that two-decade stretch.

Nicknamed "The Godfather" out of deference to his reach, influence and stature in the NFL community, Brandt still keeps his hand in talent evaluation as an analyst, writer and eminence grise for NFL.com.

"He progressed NFL scouting in so many ways," venerable scouting veteran C.O. Brocato told the Waco Tribune-Herald in 2015. "He was a tremendous director of scouting for the Cowboys for so long. He was always one of the top ones. At his age, he's still in a little bit of everything."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'

Marcus Mariota was introduced as the newest Falcon on Friday and conveyed that he's signed with Atlanta for another opportunity to start and to reunite with Arthur Smith.
news

Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations

Browns GM Andrew Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Friday for the first time since Watson was acquired via trade from the Texans. Berry said the team did "as much work as possible" looking into Watson's allegations and character, while Watson maintained his innocence and said, "I don't have any regrets." 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 25

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is returning to the team that drafted him in 2017 after the Detroit Lions signed him to a free-agent deal. 
news

Panthers plan to 'add to' quarterback room, haven't received calls about possible trade

Speaking with reporters Friday, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Sam Darnold is in the "lead" for QB1, the door is open for Cam Newton to return, but the team is definitely looking to add another quarterback. 
news

Wayne Mackie, longtime NFL linesman and member of officiating department, dies at 62

Longtime NFL official Wayne Mackie died Thursday night at the age of of 62. Mackie was a head linesman in the league from 2007 through 2016.
news

Tyreek Hill might challenge new Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle to race

Tyreek Hill joins a Dolphins offense already boasting a speedster in second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle﻿. Before a track meet breaks out on the gridiron, Hill might challenge his new teammate to a race to establish speed superiority.
news

Cowboys WR James Washington left 'a lot of meat' on the bone in Pittsburgh

In four seasons in Pittsburgh, James Washington could never quite stand out from the crowd. After signing a one-year deal in Dallas, Washington aims to prove he can be more than what he showed with the Steelers.
news

DK Metcalf: 'It's my time in Seattle' to lead with Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner gone

DK Metcalf was shocked by quarterback Russell Wilson being traded and linebacker Bobby Wagner being cut, but the Seahawks wideout said he knows he'll have to step up and be a leader.
news

Former Saints QB Trevor Siemian agrees to two-year deal with Bears

Former Broncos, Jets and Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Bears, his agent announced.  
news

New Buccaneer Logan Ryan on intercepting teammate Tom Brady's last pass as a Patriot: 'I'm sure he remembers'

Logan Ryan intercepted former teammate Tom Brady's last pass as a Patriot. Now they're back together with the Buccaneers and Ryan says, "the No. 1 thing about coming here was winning a championship." 
news

Kyler Murray: 'I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal'

Speaking to the media for the first time since the Cardinals' playoff loss to the Rams, Murray expanded on the past few weeks of headline-grabbing attention that included a desire for a long-term contract.
news

Tyreek Hill thrilled to head to Miami, where he foresees 'a fun season'

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the podium for the first time as a Dolphin on Thursday. He told reporters his choice of destination was always going to be Miami "no matter what," where he feels at home and believes the Dolphins are committed to contending.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW