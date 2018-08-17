Chiefs' Johnny Robinson tapped as Hall of Fame finalist

Johnny Robinson is one step closer to Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Friday the former Kansas City Chiefs safety has been selected as a senior finalist for the Class of 2019.

"I'm thrilled. I can't tell you how pleased I am to have been selected," Robinson said after learning the news from Hall of Fame President David Baker.

As described on the Hall of Fame's official website, the "Seniors Committee is comprised of nine members of the Hall of Fame's Selection Committee who consider players whose careers ended at least 25 years ago. ... To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Robinson must receive the same 80 percent voting support by the entire 48-member Selection Committee on 'Selection Saturday,'" which unfolds on Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta.

Robinson -- a seven-time Pro Bowler during a time when that honor meant more -- operated as a lead member of Kansas City's rough-and-tumble defense from 1963 to 1971. With 57 career interceptions, Robinson capped his career as member of the AFL's All-Time Team and a beloved, raging star from a shining era for the Kansas City franchise.

Robinson stands a chance to be the newest Senior Finalist after the Hall enshrined Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer earlier this month.