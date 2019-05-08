Pass rusher Ziggy Ansah signing with Seahawks

Set to turn 30 at the tail end of May, Ansah was the fifth overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since that selection by the Lions, Ansah has only played for Detroit, contributing two double-digit sack seasons in six years with a 2015 Pro Bowl trip that came on the heels of a career-high 14.5 sacks. However, his half-dozen seasons in Motown have been plagued by mercurial play and injuries.