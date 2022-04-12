Pass rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are flirting with another significant offseason acquisition.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram is visiting the Dolphins on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

Ingram spent the first nine years of his career with the Chargers before signing in Pittsburgh last offseason. He lasted just six games with the Steelers before requesting a trade due to issues with his role. The edge rusher landed in Kansas City, where he shined down the stretch.

Ingram compiled a sack and five QB hits in nine regular-season games with the Chiefs. His production ramped up in the playoffs, where he earned two sacks and three QB hits in three postseason games. Ingram's addition to the Chiefs front helped spur a second-half turnaround and proved the 32-year-old still has juice.