Around the NFL

Pass rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins

Published: Apr 12, 2022 at 02:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins are flirting with another significant offseason acquisition.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram is visiting the Dolphins on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

Ingram spent the first nine years of his career with the Chargers before signing in Pittsburgh last offseason. He lasted just six games with the Steelers before requesting a trade due to issues with his role. The edge rusher landed in Kansas City, where he shined down the stretch.

Ingram compiled a sack and five QB hits in nine regular-season games with the Chiefs. His production ramped up in the playoffs, where he earned two sacks and three QB hits in three postseason games. Ingram's addition to the Chiefs front helped spur a second-half turnaround and proved the 32-year-old still has juice.

The Dolphins spent the offseason keeping much of their rugged defense in place, including re-signing Emmanuel Ogbah. The Fins have Christian Wilkins opposite Ogbah, but adding a player like Ingram would provide added depth and pass-rush oomph on third downs.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 12

The Panthers will host Liberty QB Malik Willis and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral on pre-draft visits today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder will also visit, per Tom Pelissero, as Carolina looks to address its biggest need.

news

Texans OC Pep Hamilton: Brandin Cooks provides 'level of paranoia' for defenses

Pep Hamilton said Monday that bringing back Texans WR Brandin Cooks ensures Houston will have a go-to threat that defenses must game-plan for each week.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle already preparing to race new teammate Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle is ready to race new Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill, but the second-year receiver is focusing on improving from his rookie season.

news

Kirk Cousins wants to 'earn the right' to retire as a Viking

After signing a one-year contract extension this offseason, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins hopes to play out his career in Minnesota.

news

Packers CEO Murphy: 'Preseason will be good' for Jordan Love to prove he has future in Green Bay

Packers QB Jordan Love has no immediate path to the starting lineup thanks to Aaron Rodgers' recent extension. With Love's limited opportunities, CEO Mark Murphy hopes the upcoming preseason will allow the backup to shine.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Rebuilding the Lions, Best Day 2 Players in the Draft & Answering Listener Questions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith a 'believer' in Davis Mills, expects 'big improvement' from QB

Davis Mills enters the Texans' offseason workout program as the clear-cut starting quarterback. Head coach Lovie Smith has spoken glowingly of Mills, saying, "I am a believer in him and what he's going to do."

news

Ohio State to honor late Dwayne Haskins during spring game on April 16

Ohio State will honor the late Dwayne Haskins during the program's spring game Saturday. Haskins died tragically this weekend when he was struck by a vehicle in Florida. He was 24 years old.

news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders 'taking it a little more personal' entering final season of rookie deal

Eagles RB Miles Sanders is entering a pivotal fourth season in his NFL career and not taking it lightly. According to Sanders, "as long as you have good chemistry, any team can make it to the Super Bowl."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 11

Oregon edge prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux will visit the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and New York Jets this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Thibodeaux recorded 19 sacks in his collegiate career.

news

Brad Holmes: D.J. Chark fit a lot of qualities Lions looking for in wide receiver

Lions general manager Brad Holmes told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he and his staff zeroed in on D.J. Chark ahead of free agency as a player who fits their mold.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW