Panthers WR Adam Thielen (ankle) expected to play vs. Falcons; Brian Burns to travel with team

Star pass rusher Brian Burns , who's status for Week 1 has been uncertain amid a contract dispute, will be travelling to Atlanta with the team, Wolfe reports, per a source.

While it remains unclear if Burns will suit up, his presence alone allows for at least a chance at him playing. Panthers head coach Frank Reich on Friday said he had "no updates" on Burns' status for Sunday, but Carolina's star pass rusher did return to practice this week after missing the first couple sessions.