Panthers to release veteran safety Tre Boston; punter Michael Palardy cut

Published: Feb 19, 2021 at 11:04 AM
The Carolina Panthers continue to shed veteran defenders.

The Panthers informed safety Tre Boston he will be released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source informed of the situation.

Boston had two years remaining on a three-year contract signed last March.

The Panthers later announced punter ﻿Michael Palardy﻿, who missed the 2020 season, and defensive end ﻿Stephen Weatherly﻿ had been released.

A Panthers fourth-round pick in 2014 out of North Carolina, Boston returned to Carolina in 2019 after spending 2017 with the Chargers and 2018 in Arizona. The 28-year-old started all 16 games for the Panthers in 2020, compiling 95 tackles and one INT.

The safety had a down season by his standards, particularly struggling in coverage on the back end of the Panthers defense. Boston allowed a career-high 69.2 reception percent for 319 yards and three TDs, per Pro Football Focus.

With Carolina skewing younger on defense, Boston will join teammate Kawann Short on the open market. Short was released earlier this week.

Unless a team swoops in to trade for Boston before his release becomes official, he will hit a free-agent market saturated with veteran safeties.

