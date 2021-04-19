Panthers teammates Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey building chemistry with workouts

New Carolina Panthers quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is wasting little time building chemistry with his top weapon.

Darnold worked out with All-Pro running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ last week in California. Peter King of NBC Sports spoke with Darnold's QB coach Jordan Palmer, who said the duo is already making progress together.

"You could see the communication and chemistry being built already," Palmer told King. "They're on the same page about a lot of things already. For Sam, that's 20-plus snaps every game where the quarterback doesn't have to manufacture a play."

McCaffrey played just three games in 2020 due to an array of injuries.

Not only will CMC's running ability be beneficial for Darnold, who never had a consistent rushing attack in New York, but the NFL's premier pass-catching back should become the QB's best friend in a tight spot as a check-down who can make lemonade out of lemons.