Around the NFL

Panthers teammates Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey building chemistry with workouts

Published: Apr 19, 2021 at 09:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Carolina Panthers quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is wasting little time building chemistry with his top weapon.

Darnold worked out with All-Pro running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ last week in California. Peter King of NBC Sports spoke with Darnold's QB coach Jordan Palmer, who said the duo is already making progress together.

"You could see the communication and chemistry being built already," Palmer told King. "They're on the same page about a lot of things already. For Sam, that's 20-plus snaps every game where the quarterback doesn't have to manufacture a play."

McCaffrey played just three games in 2020 due to an array of injuries.

Not only will CMC's running ability be beneficial for Darnold, who never had a consistent rushing attack in New York, but the NFL's premier pass-catching back should become the QB's best friend in a tight spot as a check-down who can make lemonade out of lemons.

The Panthers traded for Darnold believing that they can better buffer the former No. 3 overall pick. McCaffrey is a huge part of that equation. The duo working out early in the process isn't groundbreaking or surprising. However, it is a good start to the offseason for Darnold, who needs to prove he can be the future in Carolina. Otherwise, the Panthers will be back at the drawing board a year from now.

Related Content

news

Patrick Mahomes 'ahead of schedule' with toe rehab, hopes to improve footwork

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' 2020 season ended in disappointing fashion, but there's plenty of reason to be excited for 2021. For one, he's ahead of schedule in rehabbing his toe injury, he told reporters Monday.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'Insulting' to say Baltimore doesn't have WRs

Despite their interest in WRs in free agency, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took issue with the belief that his club needs to upgrade the receiver corps, pointing to the young talent already amassed.
news

Alex Smith announces retirement after 16-year career in NFL

The reigning Comeback Player of the Year won't be returning to the gridiron in 2021. ﻿Alex Smith﻿ announced his retirement Monday in an Instagram post.
news

Ex-Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva to visit Ravens

With the ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ situation hanging overhead, the Baltimore Ravens are taking a look at a free-agent offensive tackle. Former Steelers tackle ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ is set to visit Baltimore this week.
news

Roundup: Giants sign RB Sandro Platzgummer from International Player Pathway Program

Sandro Platzgummer is back with Big Blue. The running back spent 2020 with the Giants as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff says team doesn't regret Jared Goff contract extension

The Los Angeles Rams traded two first-round picks to upgrade from ﻿Jared Goff﻿ to ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. Given the price tag, it was clear the Rams paid a hefty fee to offload Goff's contract, a pact team brass doesn't regret.
news

Cincinnati Bengals unveil new uniforms

The Cincinnati Bengals released their new uniforms on Monday morning, completing a process the team has teased for months.
news

NDSU QB Trey Lance set for his second pro day

The last big QB pro day of the 2021 offseason kicks off Monday afternoon. North Dakota State's Trey Lance will hold his second pro day today in Fargo.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady feels 'pretty good' after offseason knee surgery

Two months after it was reported that ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was set for minor knee surgery, the Buccaneers quarterback said Sunday that things are on the up and up.
news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW