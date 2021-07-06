Panthers TE Dan Arnold 'ready to take on a bigger role' in Carolina

Dan Arnold isn't quite a household name -- unless you, the reader, are a fan of semi-obscure tight ends.

(If you're in the mood for pieces on such football figures, we also wrote about Anthony Firkser today, which you can find here.)

After all, when folks thought of the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, Arnold's name wasn't coming to mind before, you know, DeAndre Hopkins﻿, Kyler Murray or Larry Fitzgerald. Arnold probably wouldn't have landed among the first 10 Cardinals mentioned last season, yet he did finish among the top three in receiving for Arizona, catching 31 passes for 438 yards and four touchdowns.

That was ahead of Fitzgerald's 54 catches for 409 yards and one score (albeit in less games). Arnold's 2020 totals accounted for career-high marks in every notable category. It was a relative breakout season for a player who was previously an afterthought, and one that earned him a new opportunity elsewhere.

Now wearing Panther blue that pairs nicely with his own frosty eyes, Arnold is prepared to take another big step in 2021, his first in Carolina.

"I'm just ready to take on a bigger role, I guess," Arnold said, via the team's official site. "Having the opportunity to start becoming a good player and a guy who can make a difference on this team, I'm most excited for that.

"I feel like I've done my time; I'm ready to go out and make plays consistently."

Playing in Arizona was far from institutional confinement for Arnold, but he could in fact be on the verge of enjoying a new freedom in the Panthers' offense. Coordinated by wunderkind Joe Brady, Arnold might end up being a key piece of the Panthers' passing attack. Last year, Carolina made progress by targeting its trio of receivers (Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore and the since-departed Curtis Samuel﻿) and largely overlooking the tight end position.

That won't be the case in 2021 if Brady has his way.