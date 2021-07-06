Around the NFL

Delanie Walker endorses Titans TE Anthony Firkser: He's 'going to be elite'

Published: Jul 06, 2021 at 07:37 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

In his three seasons in Tennessee, Anthony Firkser has been the understudy of some talented tight ends.

Now the starting spot is his for the taking and the opening is present for Firkser to be the latest Titans tight end to shine.

One of his former fellow tight ends believes Firkser has what it takes to be one of the best and the talent around him to be sensational in 2021.

"He sat under me for years and I tried to teach him everything I know, but the dude got wiggles. He can get open, he can catch the ball. I think he going to be elite," former Titans tight end Delanie Walker said recently on the Talking w/TD podcast with Turron Davenport. "Just adding Julio [Jones], it's gonna open, have more opportunities for him. Over the middle. With matchups against linebackers. And that's gonna be hard for them to cover him, cause he destroys linebackers within seconds. It's gonna be good."

Walker was a standout for the Titans who hauled in a trio of Pro Bowl selections. However, it was during two injury-depleted seasons in 2018 and 2019 that he was teammates with Firkser. While Walker was sidelined with an ankle injury that he's still on the comeback trail from, it was Jonnu Smith who emerged as the Titans' top tight end.

Smith has now moved on, too, having signed with the Patriots.

So this is Firkser's time to shine and opportunity to seize.

"I feel like it's going to be a good year for him," Walker said. "I'm excited. I hope he does well, cause I want him to get paid. That's what it comes down to. Just hope he does well. I know he built his confidence over the years. Now he has that opportunity to be the starter. I told him the last time I saw him, I said it's your opportunity, don't lose it. Cause they don't give it to many people often. He has the opportunity to be great. And I think with Julio and A.J. [Brown] and Derrick Henry, that opportunity is high."

Henry has arisen as the NFL's most prolific running back. Brown is an emerging star and Jones is a Hall of Fame receiver who's renewed optimism in the Ryan Tannehill﻿-quarterbacked offense. It's been the tight end position that has been a consistent high point for the Titans offense for the longest, though, dating back to Walker's finest days. It continued with Smith. Now one of the prevailing questions for the Titans is if Firkser can flourish in the starting role.

At the least, Firkser has the endorsement of one former teammate.

Related Content

news

WR N'Keal Harry formally requests trade from Patriots

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has formally requested a trade from New England through his agent on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Panthers TE Dan Arnold 'ready to take on a bigger role' in Carolina

Dan Arnold isn't quite a household name but, in his first season with the Panthers, an expanded role -- and a bigger spotlight -- could be on the horizon.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard confident in receiving corps after relatively quiet offseason

Chris Ballard disappointed some Colts fans by not reeling in the biggest of fish in March, a reality that isn't the worst outcome for a team. The Colts did make moves -- they just refused to overpay to make a headline.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using offseason to 'work on my mental health'

Aaron Rodgers has had a lot to think about since he last took the field. In advance of a return to action -- he's competing in a Tuesday charity golf exhibition that includes Tom Brady -- the Packers' star QB talked at length about another important initiative of his this offseason: mental health.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 5 to July 11): HOF WR Michael Irvin retires after 12 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence signs rookie deal with Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning. It's a four-year, $36.8 million deal with a $24.1 million signing bonus, Pelissero reported. 
news

Jets rookie RB Michael Carter ready to 'contribute in a big way'

Drafted later than he expected, North Carolina running back Michael Carter was nonetheless excited when he was taken because he feels he's a perfect fit for the New York Jets. 
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy makes no mention of Aaron Rodgers in latest column

A month after penning his belief that Aaron Rodgers' situation with the club had divided the fan base, Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy delivered his latest monthly submission on the team website and did not mention the disgruntled quarterback at all. 
news

Tight end Delanie Walker believes 'ankle will hold up,' opportunity will come in training camp

Though confident he'll find a squad when training camp kicks off, Delanie Walker believes potential suitors are likely apprehensive about signing him due to lingering questions about his ankle, which resulted in him finishing the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tennessee Titans on injured reserve. 
news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

It's the Fourth of July and NFL teams and players joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate Independence Day.
news

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: 'We're gonna shock a lot of people'

After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW