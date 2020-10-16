Panthers surprising everyone with potent offense; Ryan Tannehill's a top-five QB

Carolina's emergence as a contender in the NFC South is one of the most surprising early developments of the 2020 NFL season. Everyone expected the Saints and Buccaneers to be duking it out for top billing in the division, but not the Panthers, who own the same 3-2 record as New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

First-year head coach Matt Rhule arrived in Charlotte with plenty of fanfare, having fostered a reputation as a premium program builder at Baylor and Temple, but no one gave this roster much of a chance to compete in 2020. The key to Rhule's first Carolina club? A high-revving offense directed by another man fresh up from the college ranks, former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady. Despite the fact that Brady's calling plays on his own for the first time in his coaching career, the 31-year-old rookie offensive coordinator already has the Panthers humming at a high level. In fact, Carolina's currently on pace to finish with the highest total offense figure (399.6 yards per game) in team history. And the crazy part is that Brady's doing this while largely operating without the team's most dynamic weapon.

Think about that: The Panthers are operating at franchise-best levels -- in passing yards per game (281.6), giveaways per game (1.0) and passer rating (101.3), as well -- with first-team All-Pro playmaker ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ (high ankle sprain) having missed the past three games (all Carolina wins). At 24.4 points per game, the Panthers are scoring at a pace not seen since ﻿Cam Newton﻿'s MVP season of 2015.

How are the Panthers producing at such a high level behind an inexperienced play-caller who was unable to fully implement his system during the COVID-19-abbreviated offseason? Better yet, how are the Panthers balling out without the best running back in football in the lineup?

The answer is simple: Carolina's a tough-as-nails football team led by an underrated quarterback who knows how to maximize his gifted collection of pass catchers. ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ is currently on pace to post career-highs in completion percentage (73.0), passing yards per game (292.0), yards per attempt (8.2) and passer rating (101.3). Picking apart opponents with pinpoint accuracy, Bridgewater has shown impressive anticipation and awareness as a distributor.

"Teddy is elite at knowing where to go with the ball," Rhule said, via the Charlotte Observer. "He's one of the best pocket-movement guys I've ever been around. ... And he's so smart. He has tremendous expectation and understanding of what we're trying to do."

As the point guard for the Panthers' fast-break offense, Bridgewater excels at getting the ball into the hands of wide receivers ﻿Robby Anderson﻿, ﻿D.J. Moore﻿ and ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿ on the perimeter, as well as running back Mike Davis, who's done a fabulous job filling in for McCaffrey. This quartet of catch-and-run playmakers possesses the wiggle, bounce and power to get through traffic. Brady takes advantage of their skills by featuring a horizontal-based offense that's similar to the scheme that has helped ﻿Drew Brees﻿ thrive in New Orleans. Given that Brady and Bridgewater both spent two years with the Saints (crossing over in 2018), swiping New Orleans' playbook is sensible, especially considering the quarterback's success in the system as a temporary starter in 2019.

The Panthers' new QB1 has picked up where he left off in New Orleans by focusing on getting the ball to the playmakers and getting out of the way. Whether he is hitting Anderson or Moore on a variety of short and intermediate routes or tossing the rock to Samuel or Davis out of the backfield (Bridgewater has targeted players aligned in the backfield on 22.5 percent office attempts, per Next Gen Stats, the third-highest rate in the NFL), the seventh-year vet is taxing defenses with his balanced distribution to all areas. This tactic has not only forced opponents to defend the entire field, but it has made No. 5 a nightmare to defend due to a quick-rhythm approach that neutralizes the pass rush.

And keep in mind: The eventual return of McCaffrey will add an explosive dimension to the offense that could vault the Panthers' attack from good to great. Davis has performed admirably and put up some juicy fantasy football numbers (90-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown in three straight games), but he's not CMC. The electric playmaker's return will add substantial spice to an offense that's already rounding into form.