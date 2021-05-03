Panthers request permission to interview Bills personnel director Dan Morgan for asst. GM job

The Panthers could be looking to add one of their former standout linebacker to the front office.

Carolina has requested permission to Bills director of player personnel Dan Morgan for their assistant general manager job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per an informed source. The former All-Pro linebacker spent his entire seven-year career in Carolina.

Rapoport also reported that Panthers great Luke Kuechly, who was working as a pro scout with the club, resigned a few weeks ago. Kuechly joined the front office last June.

In addition to Morgan, the club has requested permission to interview Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for the same position, Rapoport added.