Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 09:37 PM

Retired LB Luke Kuechly joins Panthers front office as pro scout

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Luke Kuechly is back...but not in the role Panthers fans might have hoped.

The retired linebacker and franchise staple will be joining Carolina's front office as a pro scout ahead of the 2020 season, the team announced Thursday. Kuechly was also considering pursuing a career in broadcasting or coaching, according to Panthers.com's Bill Voth.

Aside from his atheltic ability, Kuechly utilized his knack for studying and breaking down film throughout his career in preparation for game day. Now, Kuechly will be taking those analytical talents with him to his new gig.

The franchise has undergone a number of changes over the past few months but the decision to bring back Kuechly in a front office role gives the team and fanbase a familiar face and fan favorite to look to as Carolina continues its transition into a new era.

After shocking the sports world with his sudden retirement in January, the 29-year-old now has a way to stay close to the game he gave his all to for seven dominant seasons.

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Travis Frederick (72) looks on during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 31-24. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Cowboys place Travis Frederick on reserve/retired list

Travis Frederick has officially ridden off into the sunset. After announcing in March that he would be hanging up his cleats, the former Dallas Cowboys center was formally placed on the reserve/retired list Thursday.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Bills QB Jake Fromm apologizes for 'elite white people' comment

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm issued an apology Thursday after screen grabs of text messages emerged on Twitter that showed Fromm using the phrase "elite white people" during a conversation on guns.
A detail view of a Green Bay Packers helmet that is seen on the sideline during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 24-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Packers pledge $250K to social justice, racial equality causes

Green Bay president and CEO Mark Murphy and his wife, Laurie, are also supporting the effort with a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin social justice groups.
Coaching staffs can return to team facilities beginning Friday
news

Coaching staffs can return to team facilities beginning Friday

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport obtained a memo sent to teams from Commissioner Roger Goodell that allows coaching staffs to be among the employees eligible to return to club facilities beginning Friday, June 5.
Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I can't sit here and remain silent'
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I can't sit here and remain silent'

The events of the past week and a half in America have prompted Colts GM Chris Ballard to look in the mirror. "I've been ignorant to the real problem, and I'm ashamed of that," he said.
Russell Wilson opens up about personal experiences with racism
news

Russell Wilson opens up about personal experiences with racism

Speaking for the first time since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shared some thoughts and feelings on racism during a meeting with the media.

Drew Brees apologizes for comments on flag disrespect
news

Drew Brees apologizes for comments on flag disrespect

The New Orleans Saints quarterback issued two separate apologies Thursday for his comments about kneeling during the national anthem that received intense criticism Wednesday.
Allen Robinson not worried about contract extension with Bears
news

Allen Robinson not worried about contract extension with Bears

Robinson has been the Bears' most consistent offensive weapon the past two seasons, but given the league's ambiguous future, the WR might not get a deal done before the end of the 2020 season.
Browns OC: Odell Beckham 'model guy' during virtual offseason
news

Browns OC: Odell Beckham 'model guy' during virtual offseason

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt praises Odell Beckham for his participation during this year's virtual offseason program and is excited to get the star wideout on the field ahead of his second year in Cleveland.
Sherman, Long on why they can't just 'stick to sports'
news

Sherman, Long on why they can't just 'stick to sports'

In the continuation of a roundtable discussion, Chris Long and Richard Sherman join Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche to talk about athletes speaking up and whether change will actually come. 
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New Orleans. The 49ers defeated the Saints, 48-46. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Drew Brees facing intense criticism for comments on flag disrespect

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said Wednesday during an interview with Yahoo Finance that he "will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country" -- comments he would come under intense criticism for.
