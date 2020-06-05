Retired LB Luke Kuechly joins Panthers front office as pro scout

Luke Kuechly is back...but not in the role Panthers fans might have hoped.

The retired linebacker and franchise staple will be joining Carolina's front office as a pro scout ahead of the 2020 season, the team announced Thursday. Kuechly was also considering pursuing a career in broadcasting or coaching, according to Panthers.com's Bill Voth.

Aside from his atheltic ability, Kuechly utilized his knack for studying and breaking down film throughout his career in preparation for game day. Now, Kuechly will be taking those analytical talents with him to his new gig.

The franchise has undergone a number of changes over the past few months but the decision to bring back Kuechly in a front office role gives the team and fanbase a familiar face and fan favorite to look to as Carolina continues its transition into a new era.