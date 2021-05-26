Around the NFL

Panthers QB Sam Darnold focused on doing job, not on expectations in new home

Published: May 26, 2021 at 08:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Sam Darnold﻿'s move south meant the relief of the eternally high pressure that comes with being a starting quarterback in New York.

That doesn't mean Darnold doesn't expect plenty of himself in his second NFL act.

"It depends on how you see it," Darnold said of the new situation, via the team's official site. "I've always had high expectations for myself, first and foremost. Expectations outside of that, to be honest, besides my teammates and my coaches, it doesn't mean a whole lot.

"I think for me, it's about what we expect as a team, what we expect to win, and for me, it's about completing the ball and getting the team down the field and scoring touchdowns. That's all I care about. As long as we do that and I do my job, we're all good."

What Darnold described is what should be the goal of every quarterback at every level of the game, but often wasn't the result in New York. Challenged with helping save a Jets franchise that desperately needed it, Darnold often found himself in disadvantageous situations, forced to learn the ropes of the NFL while playing with a rotating cast of offensive linemen and pass-catchers. That meant he and the Jets didn't move the ball down the field all that often.

Eventually, New York had seen enough, firing Darnold's coach and sending the quarterback packing via a trade to Carolina. Darnold gets a fresh chance to prove he is, in fact, a promising talent with the Panthers, who don't want him to be their savior -- just their quarterback.

"For me, it's continue to play my game," Darnold said. "When you get out on the field, you've got to have a flow.

"You can't be thinking about doing something a different way. I've got to play my style of ball. That's why they brought me here, play my style of ball and make plays the way I do."

Darnold showed brief glimpses of the rare talent that saw him star at USC before he was chosen third overall in the 2018 draft. It just wasn't nearly as frequent as the Jets would have liked, and we can all acknowledge they didn't exactly put the quarterback in the best situation to succeed, either.

Darnold appears to be walking into a better one in Carolina. We'll see this fall whether it helps him produce better results.

Related Content

news

Ryan Fitzpatrick starts over once again in Washington: 'I've done it so many times'

Opening up OTAs with the ninth team of his 16-year career, Ryan Fitzpatrick is fast at work getting to know a new franchise, new teammates and a new offense. 
news

'Loaded' Rams roster has Robert Woods talking Super Bowl

In some ways, the Los Angeles Rams are revamped. In all ways on offense, wide receiver Robert Woods sees the roster as "loaded' and it has him and his teammates talking and thinking about a return to the Super Bowl.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'took a while to process everything' after 49ers traded up for No. 3 pick

Though his ankle "feels great," Jimmy Garoppolo admitted Tuesday that when he heard the 49ers had traded up for the No. 3 pick in the draft, "it took a while to process everything." 
news

NFL will have unified start to training camp with fans' expected return

A first-ever unified beginning to training camp will take place on July 27 and fans are expected to be back at camps, as well, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'm pretty much full-go' in OTAs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ isn't full-go quite yet. But he's feeling like it. The Cowboys QB was an active participant for the second straight day of organized team activities and said it was a "great day" as he continued working his way back from a devastating ankle injury.
news

Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers knows how Packers feel about him

Matt LaFleur might not be the target of ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' scorn, but the third-year Packers coach remains the go-to guy for a response to the latest Rodgers revelations.
news

Steelers DL Cam Heyward: Ben Roethlisberger criticism blown 'out of proportion'

Steelers DL ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ has come to Ben Roethlisberger's defense throughout the offseason, placing the onus on the team's 2020 tailspin on both sides of the ball. On Tuesday, Heyward took further exception to the notion that Big Ben won't be good in 2021.
news

Roundup: Steelers sign first-round pick Najee Harris to rookie deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they have signed RB ﻿Najee Harris﻿ to his four-year rookie deal. As with all first-round rookies, Harris' contract includes a fifth-year team option.
news

Jaylon Smith switches to No. 9, first Cowboys player to wear it since Tony Romo

Jaylon Smith﻿ has a big jersey to fill for the Cowboys. The veteran LB switched from No. 54 to No. 9, which he sported at Notre Dame and in high school while Tony Romo donned it in Dallas. No Cowboys player has been issued the number since the QB-turned-broadcaster retired in 2017. 
news

Arthur Smith won't comment on Julio Jones' future with Falcons amid trade speculation

Falcons first-year coach Arthur Smith was not forthcoming when asked Tuesday for specifics regarding Jones' status with the team and conversations he has had with the All-Pro receiver.
news

Joe Burrow participates in Day 1 of Bengals OTAs

The Bengals began OTAs with full attendance. All eyes were on one player in particular. Joe Burrow participated in passing drills, marking his first on-field activity with the team since tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee last November.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW