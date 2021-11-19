Around the NFL

Panthers QB Cam Newton to start Sunday vs. Washington

Published: Nov 19, 2021 at 01:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cam Newton's cameo has been upgraded to a starring role.

A little over a week after signing with Carolina, Newton will "take the first play" and start at quarterback for the Panthers in Week 11 against the Washington Football Team, coach Matt Rhule announced Friday.

"He's really done a nice job learning the game plan for this week," Rhule explained. "It's obviously a lot to learn. There's some parts that obviously he probably has a better grasp of than others. But I think he's worked really really hard."

Newton returned to the Panthers on Nov. 11, then appeared in their first game in a package role, accounting for two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing) in Carolina's dominant win over the shorthanded Cardinals. After a week spent digesting as much of offensive coordinator Joe Brady's playbook as possible, Newton has now been given the keys to the Panthers' offense with the hopes he can lead them to a second-straight win.

With a lack of time available for Newton to master the offense, quarterback P.J. Walker is also expected to see some playing time, according to Rhule.

"I won't get into too much schematically but P.J.'s ready to play as well," Rhule said. "There are certain parts of the offense that Cam doesn't have a lot of exposure to yet. So we'll have both guys up, ready to play and probably use both of them."

Newton and the Panthers will face a familiar foe in former Carolina coach and current Washington coach Ron Rivera this weekend. With Newton on the field, we'll see who wins out in the battle of former allies.

Related Content

news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Khalil Mack is done for 2021. The Bears are placing the All-Pro pass rusher on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle) will again be game-time decision for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray will once again be a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that the Cards would take it down to the wire with the MVP candidate, noting that Murray has to be able to protect himself from re-injuring his ankle to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 19

Do not fret, Ravens fans: Lamar Jackson is back. After being sidelined for two days with an illness, the superstar QB was spotted throwing at Friday's practice. 
news

Dallas Goedert, Eagles agree to terms on four-year, $57M extension through 2025

﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ is staying in Philadelphia. The Eagles tight end agreed to terms on a four-year extension through 2025. Goedert's deal is for $57 million and includes $35 million guaranteed.
news

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ will be back in action. On Friday, the star RB was officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play in Sunday's game against the winless Lions. The club also activated pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ off the COVID-19 list.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph preparing as if he'll start Sunday vs. Chargers

After finding out he was the starting QB the night before last Sunday's game, Steelers signal-caller ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ has been preparing to be the starter in Week 11 against the Chargers, even if ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ might return.
news

Lions OC Anthony Lynn doesn't view losing play-calling duties as 'demotion'

Unlike many coordinators, Anthony Lynn understands Lions head coach Dan Campbell is looking for a spark -- any spark -- to jumpstart his winless team.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on repeated outbursts: 'I've got to grow up and continue to get better'

Seattle boasts one of the NFL's best WRs in DK Metcalf but his talent has, at times, taken a back seat to penalties, dustups and fines. The third-year pro admitted recently he needs to work on better controlling his emotions.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson calls defense one of NFL's best after shutout 'TNF' win: 'It's going to get scary'

New England dominated Atlanta on Thursday Night Football, prompting Patriots CB J.C. Jackson to declare his squad as one of the best in the entire NFL.
news

Falcons QB Matt Ryan says toe 'is fine' after shutout loss, but 'it's been a tough five days'

Thursday night's 25-0 defeat was especially frightening for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who was bruised and battered enough to be taken out of the game for mercy's sake.
news

Maturation of Mac Jones continues in Patriots' fifth win in a row

With Mac Jones' progress has come success and that was the case once more as the Patriots won their fifth straight game, downing the host Falcons, 25-0, with Jones becoming just the third rookie quarterback to win his first five starts on the road. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW