Panthers owners pledge $250K to Johnson C. Smith University

The Teppers are making another sizable donation to the Carolina community.

Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper have created a scholarship at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte to assist students facing financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pledge is for $250,000 and will benefit as many as 70 students.

"The donation to the University affirms their commitment to minority students in the Charlotte community and beyond. The continued success of historically Black universities like JCSU is at a critical point," JCSU president Clarence D. Armbrister said. "Partnerships like this are essential to sustaining HBCUs which are educating the next generation of leaders in the workplace and in the community. With COVID-19's significantly disproportionate impact on people of color, these scholarship funds could not have been donated at a better time for our students."

The gift will also help prevent a decrease in enrollment at JCSU as it navigates operational challenges amid the pandemic.

"Nicole and I have visited Johnson C. Smith and have gotten to know President Armbrister and some of the leaders at the school," David Tepper said. "This pandemic has put a lot of people in a tough spot, particularly students who are trying to complete their education and earn their degrees. Hopefully, this contribution can help. This institution means a lot to this community and we look forward to building on our relationship in the future."