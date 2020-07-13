Panthers owner Tepper gifts over $567K in scholarships to University of South Carolina

He hasn't been in the Carolinas for very long, but Panthers owner David Tepper isn't wasting much time in giving back to the area.

The University of South Carolina on Monday announced the establishment of The Nicole and David Tepper Scholars Program in the institution's Department of Sport and Entertainment Management. The establishment of the program includes a gift of more than $567,000 over the next three years.

The four-year scholarships are worth $10,000 per year and will provide access to additional enrichment opportunities to four incoming freshmen per year. "Tepper Scholars" will be chosen based on academic merit "with an emphasis on supporting student diversity and first-generation students," according to a release from the university.

"The University of South Carolina is deeply grateful for David and Nicole Tepper's leadership in supporting education excellence and opportunities across the Carolinas and here in Columbia," university president Bob Caslen said in a statement. "This transformative and generous gift will make an immediate and lasting impact on the personal and professional success of the next generation of sport and entertainment management leaders."