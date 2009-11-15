Panthers LT Gross leaves game vs. Falcons with right ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers left tackle Jordan Gross won't return to Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons after being carted off the field with a right ankle injury.
Gross was blocking midway through the second quarter Sunday when an Atlanta player fell into his leg, which bent awkwardly. The medical staff put a brace on Gross' leg and ankle before he was transported to the locker room.
The injury left the Panthers without the Pro Bowl anchor of their offensive line. Travelle Wharton moved from left guard to Gross' spot, and Mackenzy Bernadeau replaced Wharton.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press