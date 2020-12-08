Around the NFL

Panthers had no new positive COVID-19 tests overnight

Published: Dec 08, 2020 at 11:26 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers' rash of positive COVID-19 tests has met a minor, but positive development.

After placing eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, the Panthers did not have any new positive COVID-19 tests overnight, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Three of the players who landed on the list were positive, while the other five were identified as close contacts, Pelissero added.

Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos is on as scheduled and the Panthers remain on track to reopen their facility and practice Wednesday, Pelissero reported. Obviously, the players who tested positive and any high-risk close contacts won't be there, but the contacts are eligible to be cleared to play Sunday, Pelissero added.

Key offensive weapons ﻿D.J. Moore﻿ and ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿ were among the players added to the list, with Moore testing positive and Samuel identified as a close contact, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Moore owns a slight lead over teammate ﻿Robby Anderson﻿ in receiving yards, while Samuel ranks third and has also pitched in on the ground.

Without the two, ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ would be down to Anderson and backups like ﻿Pharoh Cooper﻿ and ﻿Brandon Zylstra﻿. At 4-8, Carolina is one loss from being guaranteed to finish under .500 in their first season under head coach Matt Rhule.

