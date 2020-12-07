Wideout D.J. Moore among Panthers players landing on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Carolina Panthers are returning from a bye week to COVID-19 issues.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that receiver D.J. Moore is among the players being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, per a source informed of the situation.
The Panthers announced additional players would be put on the COVID-19 list but did not name those players. The facility is closed Monday and Tuesday, along with the rest of the league after the NFL instituted heightened protocols.
It is unknown whether Moore tested positive for COVID-19 or was deemed a high-risk close contact to someone who did. The reason for heading to the reserve list would indicate his potential availability for Week 14.
If Moore is unable to play, it would wipe out a key weapon for Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers' spunky offense as they take on the Denver Broncos stellar defense. Moore left Week 12's loss to Minnesota after suffering an ankle injury late. Coach Matt Rhule noted X-rays were negative on the ankle, giving the wideout a chance to return after the bye week. Now Moore is dealing with a different issue that could keep him out.