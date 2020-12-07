Wideout D.J. Moore among Panthers players landing on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Carolina Panthers are returning from a bye week to COVID-19 issues.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that receiver ﻿D.J. Moore﻿ is among the players being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, per a source informed of the situation.

The Panthers announced additional players would be put on the COVID-19 list but did not name those players. The facility is closed Monday and Tuesday, along with the rest of the league after the NFL instituted heightened protocols.

It is unknown whether Moore tested positive for COVID-19 or was deemed a high-risk close contact to someone who did. The reason for heading to the reserve list would indicate his potential availability for Week 14.