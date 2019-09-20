Panthers' Cam Newton (foot) out against Cardinals

For now, the winless Panthers put their faith in Allen, who has one career start -- last year in Week 17 versus the Saints, who sat many of their starters. Allen went 16-of-27 for 228 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs and a 111.3 passer rating in that lone start. It was also the Panthers only win in the past 10 games. Carolina hopes Allen can produce another win or two to keep the ship from sinking until Newton can return.