Ron Rivera exits presser early amid Newton questions

The Panthers' starting quarterback for Week 3 is still TBD. Their head coach is GFN.

Ron Rivera said he'll announce Friday whether Cam Newton, who's battling a foot injury, will be available for Carolina's game against the Cardinals. Second-year QB Kyle Allen will make his second career start if Newton is out. The franchise QB didn't practice Thursday for the third straight day and was still in a walking boot as of Wednesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"Cam was in meetings today," Rivera told reporters. "He was inside for treatment. Kyle's preparing as if he's going to start and we'll have have more clarity tomorrow as we continue to go forward. Tomorrow we should have a good feel for where he is and we'll go from there."

Rivera himself left moments later.

Clearly perturbed by questions involving Newton, the Panthers' otherwise media-friendly coach cut off his press conference about two minutes after it began. He wouldn't answer whether Newton would travel to Arizona. When reminded of a previous comment about being 100 percent confident that Newton would be ready for the season opener, Rivera exited stage right while continuing to speak.

"I just asked you to ask me questions about somebody else," he said as he walked out of the room. "I'm not going to do this anymore, OK? I told you, I won't know anything until tomorrow."