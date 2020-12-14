Painful loss to Chiefs leaves Dolphins in dicey spot

That about sums up this game, as well as Miami's predicament at the moment. The Dolphins have plenty of defense. They entered this contest ranked second in the league in points allowed and they forced Kansas City into a season-high four turnovers (despite missing linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts). Three of those takeaways were interceptions of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who'd thrown only two picks in Weeks 1-13.

The problem is the Dolphins have too many issues in other areas. Injuries were a significant hindrance for Miami in this contest, as it lost both wide receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki during the action. Neither player returned after getting hurt, leaving Tagovailoa without his top two targets. The Dolphins were plagued by health problems at running back before the game even began, as Miami's top three rushers didn't play against Kansas City.

Those circumstances played a huge role in Miami falling behind, 30-10, midway through the third quarter. It says something that Tagovailoa rallied this team and pulled it to within a six-point deficit in the final minutes. Yes, the Dolphins can tell themselves that they didn't quit. They also are willing to accept that such talk doesn't really matter at this time of year.

This was a game when the Dolphins could have put to rest any doubt about their viability as a playoff contender. Instead, their odds of getting in took a big hit.

"The biggest thing is there are no moral victories," said Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. "We can always learn and improve. We did some good stuff. We did some not-so-good stuff. This ultimately is a good game to learn from. We know we're capable of more. We didn't get the result we wanted because in the end, we wanted a win."

The important thing to remember about this game is that the Chiefs really dominated for long stretches. The Dolphins jumped out to an early 10-0 lead thanks to two Mahomes interceptions. Kansas City then responded by scoring 30 straight points. That's how the Chiefs roll, as head coach Andy Reid loves to say. They rip your heart out just when you start feeling good about yourself.

The Dolphins gave up a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown to Mecole Hardman. Kansas City's Chris Jones sacked Tagovailoa in the end zone for a safety. Miami's offense couldn't move the football for long periods of the game and Tagovailoa had moments when he was thoroughly frustrated. This is what young teams can ill-afford to do in such situations -- they can't keep deepening the holes they dig for themselves.