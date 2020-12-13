Around the NFL

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 14 games

Published: Dec 13, 2020 at 01:46 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday:

  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver ﻿DeVante Parker﻿ is questionable to return against the Chiefs with a leg injury. Wide receiver ﻿Jakeem Grant﻿ is also questionable with a leg injury.
  • Denver Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson has been ruled out against the Panthers with a knee injury. Tight end Noah Fant (illness) has also been ruled out.
  • Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips is questionable to return against the Giants after suffering a hamstring.
  • Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return against the Buccaneers.
  • Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (hand) is questionable to return against the Bears.

Related Content

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette inactive vs. Vikings as result of coach's decision

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ will not play Sunday for the Buccaneers. Fournette is among Tampa Bay's inactives for Week 14, ruled out of the action against the Vikings as a healthy scratch.
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy considered safe, but changes could be on way

The Dallas Cowboys are a disappointing 3-9 in Mike McCarthy's first season. What kind of changes could be in start this coming offseason? 
Drew Brees' status uncertain for Week 15 vs. Chiefs

Drew Brees status is uncertain headed into Week 15 -- the target date for the Saints quarterback's return, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Brees (ribs, lung) dealt with some pain in his latest throwing session. 
Injury roundup: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott expected to play against Bengals

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf bruise) is expected to play against the Bengals in Cincinnati today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Broncos' Bradley Chubb says it would be 'huge' to reach double-digit sacks after 2019 injury

With 12 games and 7.5 sacks under his belt in 2020, Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb took a moment on Friday to reflect on rehabbing after his season-ending injury in 2019 and what it would mean to notch double-digit sacks again.
Lions rookie CB Jeff Okudah to undergo season-ending core muscle surgery

Lions CB Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, will undergo core muscle surgery on Tuesday, knocking him out for the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, via an informed source.
Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is appealing fines of $80,000 for two hits in a Week 12 game vs. Atlanta, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
Jamal Adams: I didn't feel Adam Gase 'handled certain situations well' during time with Jets

With only a few days remaining his new team takes on his old, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams spoke candidly Friday about Jets coach Adam Gase and his excitement for facing Sam Darnold.
Week 14 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 14 Sunday games in Week 14.
Lions interview three internal candidates for general manager job

The Lions have started the search for their next general manager after interviewing several internal candidates this week.
Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) questionable, but full participant in Friday practice

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable against the Cardinals on Sunday with a hamstring injury.
