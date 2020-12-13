Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 14 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday:
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is questionable to return against the Chiefs with a leg injury. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant is also questionable with a leg injury.
- Denver Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson has been ruled out against the Panthers with a knee injury. Tight end Noah Fant (illness) has also been ruled out.
- Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips is questionable to return against the Giants after suffering a hamstring.
- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return against the Buccaneers.
- Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (hand) is questionable to return against the Bears.