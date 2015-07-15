Pain Rankings: No. 5, the Minnesota Vikings

»*The 'Hail Mary' Game:* Led by Tarkenton and the famed Purple People Eaters defense, the Vikings went 12-2 in 1975, advancing to meet the Cowboys in the divisional playoffs. With Minnesota leading 14-10 with 37 seconds to play, Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach unleashed a deep throw from midfield toward Drew Pearson, who was covered closely by Vikings star corner Nate Wright. As the ball neared the two players, Wright fell to the ground, Pearson made the reception and stepped into the end zone for the game-winning score. Wright claimed he was pushed to the ground and furious fans at Metropolitan Stadium rained objects onto the field, including a Jack Daniels bottle that knocked out field judge Armen Terzian. The Whiskey Bottle Curse was born.