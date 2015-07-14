Pain Rankings: No. 6, the Cincinnati Bengals

You gotta remember where you came from. It's like if you were born over in Watts and then you become a CEO and someone says, "Well, you're not chairman of the board." Come on! Marvin Lewis raised the Titanic. This team was at the bottom of the ocean when he came in. They are a perennial playoff team. Go back and check how many teams have been in the playoffs in each of the last four years. (Note: The Bengals are one of four teams.) You have a team that couldn't even spell playoffs, and now they're getting there and everybody has this lack of patience.