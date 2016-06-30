Pagano has high expectations for RB Josh Ferguson

"It's just in shorts, but he looks really good," coach Chuck Pagano said as the Colts wrapped up minicamp earlier this month. "He's smart. He picks things up in a hurry. He's very, very athletic. He's a great receiver out of the back field. We can split him wide, we can displace him formationally. He's a mismatch out in space. He's got juice. He can go. He's got great vision."