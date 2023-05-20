Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With Aaron Rodgers settling down in New York with the Jets, the Green Bay Packers offense will have a new quarterback calling the plays. As Green Bay's OTAs begin on May 23, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is set to start his first full season as the team's starting signal-caller.
Love has a dependable veteran presence in RB Aaron Jones, who is entering his seventh NFL season. Jones has made notable moves as Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans watches during the team's recent practice sessions.
"We're flying through drills, having those guys go full speed and Jack's like, 'Oh wait a minute now, I've been in this league for a while, I don't have the same legs as these young bucks.' So, sometimes I got to try to be a little bit conscious of that, but it really hasn't affected him," Sirmans said this week. "He's still going as fast and hard as anybody out there. I just try from a physical standpoint; I try to be more conscious of that. That, you know, he's going into his seventh year. But it hasn't really, he hasn't missed a beat. He's flying around faster than anybody in that room."
During the 2022 season, the 28-year-old running back played 17 games for Green Bay and carried the ball 213 times, resulting in 1,121 yards and two touchdowns. Jones is a dual-threat running back who caught 59 passes for 395 yards and five touchdowns. The Packers' backfield boasts another talented running back in AJ Dillon, whose ability to evade tackles and excel in short-yardage situations creates a dynamic and formidable one-two punch. Jones and Dillon make up one of the top running back duos in the league.
Green Bay will have to adjust by entrusting Love with the offensive keys. Love, a third-year QB, only has one official start to his name, which was during his rookie season in 2021. He played in four games last season, throwing 14 out of 21 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.
As Jones shows improvement entering his seventh season with the Packers, Green Bay eagerly anticipates how Love's game will benefit with Jones and Dillion in the quarterback's first full season in Lambeau.