Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says toe injury is improving after bye week

Published: Dec 07, 2021 at 02:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers sought a second opinion on his injured toe during the team's bye week, and rest remains the top option for the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he took a trip to Los Angeles last week to get another look at the toe, but "nothing revolutionary" came of the medical trip, but the injury is improving.

"There was no mindset change," Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "The biggest key is rest. I wish there was another one of these (bye) weeks so I could get 14-21 great days without doing anything, but the toe is improving. We'll see how it feels later in the week."

After missing the Packers' Week 9 loss against Kansas City on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Rodgers played through the toe injury.

The reigning NFL MVP eschewed foot surgery during the bye week and seems determined to avoid undergoing the knife anytime soon.

"That's not option No. 1 or 2," Rodgers said of surgery, per ESPN. "If things were to progress or get much worse, that would be something to avoid further damage."

Rodgers added that if he underwent surgery, it would be to "put a pin in to prevent any further displacement of the fracture."

With the bye week rest helping the QB at least somewhat, it appears Rodgers will play through the injury in the final five games unless he suffers a setback heading into the postseason.

Heading into Week 14's bout against division rival Chicago at Lambeau Field, Green Bay could clinch the NFC North title with a win or tie coupled with a Vikings loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Packers also could clinch a playoff spot in two scenarios: A win plus a New Orleans loss or tie and a San Francisco loss; or a win, a Saints loss or tie plus a Rams loss and a 49ers tie.

Related Content

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 7

The Vikings activated their best cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday Night's matchup with the Steelers.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: T.J. Watt 'should absolutely get MVP votes' for stellar season

T.J. Watt is the likely Defensive Player of the Year front-runner following his monster game against the Ravens, but Ben Roethlisberger says the Steelers pass rusher is also deserving of MVP consideration.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson on if he was benched in loss to Rams: 'I would say so'

Jaguars running back James Robinson seemingly was benched after an early fumble against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.
news

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick set for season-ending hip surgery

Ryan Fitzpatrick will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip, a measure that will help him heal up and bring to an end his season after just one game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning. 
news

2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL on Tuesday revealed the 32 nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- the league's most prestigious honor.
news

Bill Belichick on Patriots' game plan for Bills rematch: 'We can use our whole passing game'

Following a Monday night victory where the Patriots threw the ball three times in a win over the Bills, coach Bill Belichick quipped about the team's game plan for a Week 16 rematch.
news

Bills coach Sean McDermott downplays Bill Belichick's impact after 'MNF' loss to Patriots

Following a crucial home loss to the New England Patriots, Bills coach Sean McDermott was not among those heaping too much praise on Bill Belichick.
news

QB Mac Jones on Patriots' windy win against Bills: 'Just a crazy game'

Employing a run-first, run-second and run-third approach, the Patriots imposed their game plan and their will upon a wild, wooly and windy night in upstate New York en route to a 14-10 win over the Bills. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Patriots' win over Bills

In a windy battle for first place in the AFC East, Mac Jones and the Patriots downed Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW