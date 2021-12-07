Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says toe injury is improving after bye week

Aaron Rodgers sought a second opinion on his injured toe during the team's bye week, and rest remains the top option for the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he took a trip to Los Angeles last week to get another look at the toe, but "nothing revolutionary" came of the medical trip, but the injury is improving.

"There was no mindset change," Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "The biggest key is rest. I wish there was another one of these (bye) weeks so I could get 14-21 great days without doing anything, but the toe is improving. We'll see how it feels later in the week."

After missing the Packers' Week 9 loss against Kansas City on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Rodgers played through the toe injury.

The reigning NFL MVP eschewed foot surgery during the bye week and seems determined to avoid undergoing the knife anytime soon.

"That's not option No. 1 or 2," Rodgers said of surgery, per ESPN. "If things were to progress or get much worse, that would be something to avoid further damage."

Rodgers added that if he underwent surgery, it would be to "put a pin in to prevent any further displacement of the fracture."

With the bye week rest helping the QB at least somewhat, it appears Rodgers will play through the injury in the final five games unless he suffers a setback heading into the postseason.