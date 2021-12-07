Around the NFL

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Published: Dec 07, 2021 at 12:56 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Editor's note: The following are the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season

AFC

CLINCHED: None

(no scenarios this week)

NFC

CLINCHED: None

Arizona Cardinals (10-2) (vs. L.A. Rams (8-4), Monday night, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

1. ARI win or tie OR

2. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR

3. MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + CAR loss or tie OR

4. SF loss + NO loss or tie + ATL/CAR tie

Green Bay Packers (9-3) (vs. Chicago (4-8), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Green Bay clinches NFC North division title with:

1. GB win + MIN loss or tie OR

2. GB tie + MIN loss

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1. GB win + NO loss or tie + SF loss OR

2. GB win + NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) (vs. Buffalo (7-5), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

1. TB win + NO loss or tie + CAR loss or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1. TB tie + CAR loss + NO loss + MIN loss + SF loss or tie + WAS loss or tie

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 7

The Vikings activated their best cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday Night's matchup with the Steelers.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: T.J. Watt 'should absolutely get MVP votes' for stellar season

T.J. Watt is the likely Defensive Player of the Year front-runner following his monster game against the Ravens, but Ben Roethlisberger says the Steelers pass rusher is also deserving of MVP consideration.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson on if he was benched in loss to Rams: 'I would say so'

Jaguars running back James Robinson seemingly was benched after an early fumble against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.
news

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick set for season-ending hip surgery

Ryan Fitzpatrick will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip, a measure that will help him heal up and bring to an end his season after just one game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning. 
news

2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL on Tuesday revealed the 32 nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- the league's most prestigious honor.
news

Bill Belichick on Patriots' game plan for Bills rematch: 'We can use our whole passing game'

Following a Monday night victory where the Patriots threw the ball three times in a win over the Bills, coach Bill Belichick quipped about the team's game plan for a Week 16 rematch.
news

Bills coach Sean McDermott downplays Bill Belichick's impact after 'MNF' loss to Patriots

Following a crucial home loss to the New England Patriots, Bills coach Sean McDermott was not among those heaping too much praise on Bill Belichick.
news

QB Mac Jones on Patriots' windy win against Bills: 'Just a crazy game'

Employing a run-first, run-second and run-third approach, the Patriots imposed their game plan and their will upon a wild, wooly and windy night in upstate New York en route to a 14-10 win over the Bills. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Patriots' win over Bills

In a windy battle for first place in the AFC East, Mac Jones and the Patriots downed Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday night. 
news

Week 13 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills "Monday Night Football" game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW