Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Editor's note: The following are the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season
AFC
CLINCHED: None
(no scenarios this week)
NFC
CLINCHED: None
Arizona Cardinals (10-2) (vs. L.A. Rams (8-4), Monday night, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
1. ARI win or tie OR
2. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
3. MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + CAR loss or tie OR
4. SF loss + NO loss or tie + ATL/CAR tie
Green Bay Packers (9-3) (vs. Chicago (4-8), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Green Bay clinches NFC North division title with:
1. GB win + MIN loss or tie OR
2. GB tie + MIN loss
Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:
1. GB win + NO loss or tie + SF loss OR
2. GB win + NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) (vs. Buffalo (7-5), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
1. TB win + NO loss or tie + CAR loss or tie
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
1. TB tie + CAR loss + NO loss + MIN loss + SF loss or tie + WAS loss or tie