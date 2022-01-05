Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers calls award voter 'a bum' following comments that he would not vote for Rodgers

Published: Jan 05, 2022 at 05:11 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called NFL-award voter Hub Arkush a "bum" on Wednesday, a day after the longtime Chicago sportswriter said he would not vote for Rodgers as 2021 AP NFL Most Valuable Player based on the QB's character and off-field issues.

Along with calling Arkush a "bum," Rodgers added that he believed Arkush's issues with him are centered on his status of being unvaccinated.

"I think he's a bum," Rodgers said Wednesday in a scheduled news conference. "I think he's an absolute bum. He doesn't know me. I don't know who he is. No one knew who he was, probably, until yesterday's comments. I listened to the comments, but to say, he had his mind made up in the summertime, in the offseason that I had zero chance of winning MVP, in my opinion should exclude future votes. His problem isn't with me being a bad guy or the biggest jerk in the league because he doesn't know me, he doesn't know anything about me. I've never met him. I've never had lunch with him. I've never had an interview with him.

"His problem is I'm not vaccinated. If he wants to go on a crusade and collude and come up with an extra letter to put on the award just for this season and make it the Most Valuable Vaccinated Player, then he should do that. But he's a bum, and I'm not going to waste any time worrying about that stuff. He doesn't know what I do, who I am. He's never talked to me in his life. It's unfortunate that those sentiments. … It's surprising that he would even say that to be honest. But yeah, I knew this was possible. I talked about it on [the Pat McAfee Show a] weeks ago. But crazy."

Rodgers, who won the 2020 MVP and is viewed as one of the frontrunners for this year's accolade, memorably held out of most Packers offseason activities due to discontent with team management before reporting to training camp. During the 2021 season, Rodgers missed Week 9 following a positive COVID-19 test that revealed he was unvaccinated despite having told media members he had "been immunized."

Arkush spoke Tuesday on Chicago's 670 The Score radio show and tabbed Rodgers, a three-time MVP, as "the biggest jerk in the league."

"I don't think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player," Arkush said, per USA Today. "Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don't think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he's not gonna be my choice.

"Do I think he's gonna win it? Probably. A lot of voters don't approach it the way I do, but others do, who I've spoken to. But one of the ways we get to keep being voters is we're not allowed to say who we are voting for until after the award has been announced. I'm probably pushing the envelope by saying who I'm not voting for. But we're not really supposed to reveal our votes."

Arkush spoke again Wednesday and said he made a "big mistake" because, as one of 50 Associated Press voters for the annual NFL awards, he's not supposed to disclose who he plans to vote for, or not vote for.

"The only thing they really ask us is to not tell people who we voted for until the award is presented. What they really mean is just don't talk about it, and the reason, in part, is because of exactly what's happened here," Arkush said, per USA Today. "I feel awful about it and I really wish it hadn't happened."

Rodgers has quarterbacked the Packers (13-3) to the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the second consecutive season and their third NFC North title in a row. His 111.1 passer rating leads the NFL, as does his 35-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In each of the previous three seasons in which a quarterback has had 35 or more touchdown passes and five or fewer interceptions, he has won that season's MVP award, including Rodgers last year and in 2014, according to NFL Research.

Rodgers and the Packers play their regular-season finale Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The 2021 AP MVP award will be revealed Thursday, Feb. 10 during NFL Honors.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) returns to practice on limited basis

San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice Wednesday after throwing for the first time since his thumb injury.
news

NFL teams subject to forfeited draft picks, suspensions, fines for improper questioning of prospects

As a matter of routine, the league has issued reminders to teams, ahead of the NFL draft, about what constitutes improper questioning in their personal interviews with draft prospects. This year, however, violations of those guidelines could come with an especially tangible and painful penalty -- forfeiture of a draft pick no lower than a fourth-round selection.
news

Cowboys place LB Micah Parsons on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys rookie linebacker ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, putting his availability in question for Saturday's Week 18 game against the Eagles.
news

Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was designated to return to practice on Wednesday and is gearing up for a playoff run weeks after undergoing foot surgery. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 5

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't discuss if QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) will have enough time to be ready to play on Sunday versus the Steelers. 
news

Vikings' Mike Zimmer says QB Kirk Cousins will start Sunday vs. Bears

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is back for the season finale. The Vikings activated the QB off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and coach Mike Zimmer said Cousins would start Week 18 versus the Bears.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow won't play vs. Browns; Joe Mixon positive for COVID-19, also out 

Bengals RB ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Browns. He won't be the only Cincinnati star down against Cleveland.
news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismisses idea of 'complicit' tie with Raiders: 'We all respect the game'

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismissed the idea of a complicit tie with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night in order to ensure a playoff spot. 
news

Andy Reid: COVID adjustments helped Chiefs prepare for short-week 'curveballs' ahead of Saturday finale

Having one fewer day to prepare could be met with complaints, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted that the recent schedule juggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made the team adept at adjusting on the fly.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny highlight Players of the Week

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Seattle running back Rashaad Penny lead the Players of the Week for Week 17. 
news

Dan Campbell had no issue with Seahawks' late end-around in blowout win: 'It's up to us to stop them'

While some coaches might have taken an issue with Seattle running a 30-yard end-around at the very end of a 22-point blowout, Lions coach Dan Campbell shrugged.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW