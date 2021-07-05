Around the NFL

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy makes no mention of Aaron Rodgers in latest column

Published: Jul 05, 2021 at 08:44 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A month after penning his belief that Aaron Rodgers' situation with the club had divided the fan base, Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy delivered his latest monthly submission on the team website and did not mention the disgruntled quarterback at all.

Murphy's onus prior to answering mailbag questions was training camp and fans returning to Green Bay for a "mostly normal camp" after the 2020 camp was altered hugely and spectators were prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the return of one of Titletown's greatest customs, marked by the tradition of Packers players riding kids' bikes to the practice field, there will no doubt be the looming question of when or if one of Titletown's greatest players of all-time will return, as well.

Within his write-up, Murphy outlined a few dates on the upcoming schedule with Family Night on Aug. 4 and joint practices with the Jets beginning Aug. 16. Prior to that, though, will be the annual shareholders meeting on July 26 and the future of No. 12 in the green and gold would have to be tops on the agenda, one would surmise.

Rodgers missed all of mandatory minicamp and has only once spoken publicly about his dismay with the Packers.

Multiple reports since the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft have centered around Rodgers being upset regarding a possible contract extension.

Murphy touched on Rodgers' situation in his past two posts. His May 1 column focused on the Packers' commitment to "Aaron in 2021 and beyond." A month later, Murphy addressed how "the situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base."

On Saturday, Murphy wrote that "it will be great to see our fans back in Green Bay this summer."

How great a mood those returning fans will be in might well be determined by whether Rodgers is back in Green Bay this summer.

Related Content

news

Jets rookie RB Michael Carter ready to 'contribute in a big way'

Drafted later than he expected, North Carolina running back Michael Carter was nonetheless excited when he was taken because he feels he's a perfect fit for the New York Jets. 
news

Tight end Delanie Walker believes 'ankle will hold up,' opportunity will come in training camp

Though confident he'll find a squad when training camp kicks off, Delanie Walker believes potential suitors are likely apprehensive about signing him due to lingering questions about his ankle, which resulted in him finishing the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tennessee Titans on injured reserve. 
news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

It's the Fourth of July and NFL teams and players joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate Independence Day.
news

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: 'We're gonna shock a lot of people'

After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth: 'Nothing short of going to that Super Bowl and winning it is good enough'

It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.
news

Jamaal Williams embraces 'new beginning' in Detroit alongside D'Andre Swift

Entering his first season with the Lions, running back Jamaal Williams is embracing a 'new beginning' with a franchise that is also seeking a fresh start. 
news

NFL fines Washington Football Team $10M following investigation into team culture

The NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million, it announced Thursday, based on the outcome of the workplace review of the franchise, which was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, that found the club's workplace to have been "highly unprofessional" for "many years."
news

NFL fines Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers for OTA violations

The Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations and will forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

NFL unable to confirm alleged comments made to Eugene Chung in interview

The NFL said Thursday that it was unable to confirm the nature or origin of alleged discriminatory statements made toward former Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung following a review of the matter.
news

Giants TE Kyle Rudolph feels 'extremely fortunate' about discovery of foot injury

A foot injury discovered during a routine physical may have altered Kyle Rudolph's offseason, but the Giants TE recently said he's glad the issue was detected and resolved at the time that it was.
news

Justin Simmons: Broncos are 'really close' to getting back to playoffs

Despite his Broncos finishing fourth in the AFC West last season, safety Justin Simmons believes they are in a position to contend in 2021. He also thinks Denver could boast the best defense in the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW