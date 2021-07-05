Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy makes no mention of Aaron Rodgers in latest column

A month after penning his belief that Aaron Rodgers' situation with the club had divided the fan base, Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy delivered his latest monthly submission on the team website and did not mention the disgruntled quarterback at all.

Murphy's onus prior to answering mailbag questions was training camp and fans returning to Green Bay for a "mostly normal camp" after the 2020 camp was altered hugely and spectators were prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the return of one of Titletown's greatest customs, marked by the tradition of Packers players riding kids' bikes to the practice field, there will no doubt be the looming question of when or if one of Titletown's greatest players of all-time will return, as well.

Within his write-up, Murphy outlined a few dates on the upcoming schedule with Family Night on Aug. 4 and joint practices with the Jets beginning Aug. 16. Prior to that, though, will be the annual shareholders meeting on July 26 and the future of No. 12 in the green and gold would have to be tops on the agenda, one would surmise.

Rodgers missed all of mandatory minicamp and has only once spoken publicly about his dismay with the Packers.

Multiple reports since the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft have centered around Rodgers being upset regarding a possible contract extension.

Murphy touched on Rodgers' situation in his past two posts. His May 1 column focused on the Packers' commitment to "Aaron in 2021 and beyond." A month later, Murphy addressed how "the situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base."

On Saturday, Murphy wrote that "it will be great to see our fans back in Green Bay this summer."