Packers' offense stuck in first gear, but not because of blocking

Green Bay has blocked power plays better than zones as of late, but neither are all that promising. What has been glaring in recent weeks is how close guard Jahri Evans is to retirement. The former elite-level blocker just doesn't bring what he once did to the game, something that was evident early and especially in the fourth quarter, when Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy -- who owns one of the league's best get-offs -- blew right past his inside shoulder for a tackle for loss.